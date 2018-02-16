Friday on LIVE: Penguins in Studio, Activist DeChristopher, CODAC’s Hurley

On Friday’s LIVE— Mystic Aquarium ’s penguin trainer Eric Fox will join Molly O’Brien on LIVE with a special guest— an African Penguin.

According to Mystic Aquarium, the pattern of spots on a penguin’s chest is as unique as a human fingerprint. We’ll learn much more about the endangered animals, and Mystic Aquarium’s Conservation efforts. We’ll also hear about upcoming events and activities at the aquarium.



Chief Executive Officer and President of CODAC Behavioral Healthcare Linda Hurley joins LIVE to talk about the opioid overdose crisis in Rhode Island. Hurley will highlight some of the successes of CODAC over the past few years and discuss some of the most important battles still to come.

Jeremy Duffy, co-founder and managing partner at Isle Brewers Guild joins LIVE to talk about the growing beer partnerships at The Guild based in Pawtucket.

News and Politics starts at 4 p.m.

Tim DeChristopher of Bidder 70, the feature-length documentary film about how he derailed an illegal BLM oil and gas lease auction in 2008, will be in studio; the Naval War College's William F. Bundy Ph.D., Director of the Gravely Research Group, will talk about Sea Hunter, the latest addition to the U.S. Navy -- and the world's largest autonomous ship; and finally Democratic consultant and regular GoLocal contributor Rob Horowitz will be on hand to talk politics with GoLocal’s Kate Nagle.



