NEW: Providence Curbside Pick-Up of Christmas Trees Begins Monday
Wednesday, January 04, 2017
All trees collected by the City will be delivered to the Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation and recycled into compost.
Any Providence resident wishing to take advantage of the service must put their tree at their curb on the day of the week that trash and recycling pick-up is normally provided in their neighborhood.
Trees must be free of all contaminants, such as garland, tinsel, lights, ornaments and should not be placed in a bag.
