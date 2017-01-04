NEW: Providence Curbside Pick-Up of Christmas Trees Begins Monday

The City of Providence has announced that free, curbside pick-up of Christmas trees will take place from Monday, January 9 through Saturday, January 21 on regularly scheduled trash pickup days.

All trees collected by the City will be delivered to the Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation and recycled into compost.

Any Providence resident wishing to take advantage of the service must put their tree at their curb on the day of the week that trash and recycling pick-up is normally provided in their neighborhood.

Trees must be free of all contaminants, such as garland, tinsel, lights, ornaments and should not be placed in a bag.

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.