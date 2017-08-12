Former ProvPlan Finance Director Denno Sentenced to Federal Prison for Embezzlement
Saturday, August 12, 2017
U.S. District Court Chief Judge William E. Smith also ordered Denno to serve 3 years supervised release and to perform 100 hours of community service upon completion of his term of incarceration.
Denno was ordered to pay $630,000 restitution to The Providence Plan.
He pleaded guilty on March 22, 2017, to wire fraud.
Guilty Plea
Denno admitted to the court that from November 2012 through July 2016, he used his authority to cause the U.S. Department of Education and the Bloomberg Family foundation to deposit funds into Providence Plan bank accounts, and then fraudulently converted funds to his own accounts and personal use.
Denno admitted that he fraudulently prepared and issued Providence Plan checks made payable to CMG Enterprises, an entity he owned.
The payments issued to CMG and deposited into a CMG bank account were not authorized and contained a forgery of the authorized check signing official at the Providence Plan.
Denno subsequently made multiple withdrawals from the CMG bank account in various forms, including credit card payments, check payments and ATM cash withdrawals at Twin River Casino.
