Former La Cosa Nostra Member DeLuca Sentenced to 66 Months in Prison

Former New England La Cosa Nostra member Robert DeLuca was sentenced to 66 months in prison and three years of supervised release on Tuesday in Boston federal court.

DeLuca, 72, pled guilty in November of 2016 to one count of obstruction of justice and two counts of making false statements.

The Investigation

DeLuca was charged with lying to federal prosecutors and agents regarding the investigation into the 1993 disappearance of Stephen DiSarro, who operated The Channel, a South Boston nightclub. DiSarro remained missing until March 2016, when authorities discovered his remains behind a mill in Providence.

As GoLocal reported in 2016, DiSarro grew up on Federal Hill and was well like.

State Representative John Lombardi told GoLocalProv that DiSarro, who's been referred to as a "South Boston nightclub owner" in the press, was a star in the Federal Hill neighborhood in the 1970's.

"He's from my neighborhood. I played sports with him growing up, he played at St. Mary's Church on a championship basketball team when he was 12 or 13, he played Little League -- he was a hell of a ballplayer. We played at Zuccolo, Paul Jabour was in that group. Not too many people remember him," said Lombardi, the former acting Providence Mayor and City Council President.

"He was a guy who couldn't miss -- all the girls wanted to be with him. He was a lawyer, and he started doing real estate in Boston and got involved in nightclubs, and was making a lot of money. He was a gentleman," said Lombardi.

"I haven't talked with anyone from his family. Again, he's been gone for twenty years," said Lombardi.

State Senator Paul Jabour said in 2016 that DiSarro was "several years" ahead of him.

"He was on those St. Mary's CYO championship teams, I recall," said Jabour. "He was a few years ahead of me, but everyone knew who he was. Great athlete."

DeLuca and the Feds

In 2011, DeLuca agreed to cooperate with federal authorities after his arrest on racketeering charges. In connection with his cooperation, DeLuca had lied about his knowledge of DiSarro’s disappearance and other LCN-connected murders. As a result, DiSarro’s remains were not recovered until federal authorities received information from another source in March 2016 regarding DiSarro’s burial site.

In June 2018, Francis P. Salemme, 84, and Paul M. Weadick, 63, were convicted of murdering DiSarro, who, at the time of his death, was a witness to violations of federal law by Salemme and Weadick. DiSarro had been approached by a federal agent and asked to cooperate with federal authorities. At the time, there were several ongoing federal investigations into Salemme and into Salemme’s connection to The Channel.

Salemme had expressed his concerns to others that DiSarro might cooperate against him. U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs scheduled Salemme’s and Weadick’s sentencing for Sept. 13, 2018.

