Chafee Urges Raimondo to Seek Guidance Before Implementing Voluntary Retirement Initiative
Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Chafee's Statement:
Yesterday Gov. Raimondo released the guidelines for a voluntary retirement initiative. The 2011 Retirement Security Act, which I signed, suspended our retirees’ cost of living adjustments until the pension fund reached a “funded ratio” of 80 percent.
I am concerned that the voluntary retirement initiative will adversely effect reaching the 80 percent goal and thus further delaying the COLAs.
In 2015 a Settlement Agreement was enacted which ended legal challenges to the 2011 pension law. The Settlement Agreement is also a law and it addresses “judgment violations” in Section 5(b). The law sets out a process for any “breach” of “covenants”.
I urge Gov. Raimondo to ascertain whether her early retirement plan jeopardizes the timely return of our retirees’ COLAs. The Settlement Agreement also prescribes possible penalties for breaches of covenants.
Lincoln D. Chafee
Related Articles
- Chafee Responds to 38 Studios’ Curt Schilling’s Claims
- EDITORIAL: Kudos to Governor Chafee, Now It’s Raimondo’s Turn
- Chafee Created Twice as Many RI Jobs in His Last 2 Years Than Raimondo in Her First 2 Years
- Thursday - GoLocal LIVE Features Interviews with Feroce, Chafee, Read and Whitcomb
- Raimondo, Chafee and Mattiello All on GoLocal LIVE - See the Schedule
- Supreme Court Strikes Down Projo’s Effort to Gain Access to Caleb Chafee’s Records
- NEW: Chafee’s Daughter Makes Olympic Sailing Team
- Moore: Was Chafee’s Presidential Bid Successful?
- Fecteau: Chafee’s Idiotic Decision and the Absurdity of RI Politics
- Cheat Sheet 27, FBI Files: FBI Tips League About Patriots’ Betting, Chafee’s Impact on Patriarca
- FBI Files - The Patriarca Papers - Entry 27 (Rocky Marciano, John Chafee, and Joe Mollicone)
- Chafee Calls Out Raimondo Administration for “Candy Store” Economic Development Strategy
- ABC6’s “In The Arena” - Paolino and Chafee Go One-on-One
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Stewart: Is The Next Governor Lincoln Chafee?
- Democratic Party Attacks Former Democratic Governor Chafee
- Chafee on GoLocal LIVE Says Raimondo Too Cozy With Corps, He Is Thinking About Run for Gov
- UPDATED: Raimondo Staffer Attacks Former Gov. Chafee on His Wife’s Facebook Page
- EDITORIAL: Mr. Reed, We Knew John Chafee and Claiborne Pell and We Wish You Were Like Them
- Chafee Says Raimondo is RI’s “Hillary Clinton”
- Chafee: Comey Investigation a “Non-Issue” Compared to Iraq War
- Fecteau: Chafee’s Wrong on Russia
- Chafee Steps Up Criticism of Raimondo’s Economic Development Policies
- Chafee Says $40M for Wexford is the Wrong Priority, RI Commerce Votes for Funding
- Chafee: Raimondo “Clueless” to Magnitude of Revenue Shortfall
- NEW: Chafee to Address RI Progressive Democrats Monday Night