Former First Lady Barbara Bush Dies at 92

Former First Lady of the United States Barbara Bush passed away on Tuesday at the age of 92.

Bush was the wife of George H. W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States, and served as the First Lady of the United States from 1989 to 1993 -- and became the second First Lady to be a mother of a U.S. President, George W. Bush.

RI Officials Weigh in

"Barbara Bush was an inspiration to a generation of Americans. I remember being in high school and college watching this strong woman in the national spotlight unafraid to speak her mind - a woman who championed causes like civil rights and education. Her legacy and influence remains as strong today as ever, and my thoughts and prayers are with the Bush family this evening," said Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo.

Congressman David Cicilline released the following statement Tuesday night.

“I’m deeply saddened by the death of former First Lady Barbara Bush.”

“As First Lady, Mrs. Bush devoted her time in the White House to improving literacy for children and adults, addressing challenges facing seniors, and raising public awareness of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. As a private citizen for the past 25 years, she remained engaged and continued her work to help the most vulnerable members of our society. Her death today is a loss for our entire country.”

“My thoughts are with President George H. W. Bush and the entire Bush family during this difficult time.”

