Former British Prime Minister David Cameron is coming to Brown University

Cameron will speak as part of the 94th Stephen Ogden Jr. ’60 Memorial Lecture on International Affairs on Monday, March 20.

A question and answer session with Cameron, moderated by Brown President Christina Paxson will follow the lecture.

The lecture is free and open to the public, click here for tickets.

After becoming the United Kingdom’s youngest Prime Minister in two centuries in 2010, Cameron led the country’s first coalition government in almost 70 years and, at the 2015 General Election, formed the first majority Conservative government in the U.K. in over two decades.

During his years in office, Cameron worked to turn around the U.K.’s economy, introduced a national living wage and protected the country’s publicly funded national health care system.

Internationally, he developed foreign policy in the post-Iraq era that addressed the challenges of the Arab Spring and a more aggressive Russia, while ensuring Britain played a role in the global fight against ISIS. Following hosting the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Cameron chaired the 2013 G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Northern Ireland, where he highlighted the global need for fair taxes, increased transparency and open trade. He later helped to rewrite the global goals on aid and sustainable development.

In 2016, Cameron resigned as Prime Minister after the U.K. voted to leave the European Union.

Since leaving the position, he has continued to focus on issues he worked to advance while in elected office — supporting young people, championing medical research in Britain and promoting international development.

He is chairman of patrons at National Citizen Service, the U.K.’s flagship youth development program, and President of Alzheimer’s Research U.K.

