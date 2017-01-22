Flood Warning Issued for Providence Monday Night

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Providence for Monday night.

The Weather Service says that there is a 100% chance of rain Monday night into Tuesday morning with rain being heavy at times.

Read the Warning Below

FLOOD WATCH

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TAUNTON MA

446 PM EST SUN JAN 22 2017

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

MAZ005>007-013>021-RIZ001>007-230600-

/O.CON.KBOX.FA.A.0001.170123T1800Z-170124T1500Z/

/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/

CENTRAL MIDDLESEX MA-WESTERN ESSEX MA-EASTERN ESSEX MA-

WESTERN NORFOLK MA-SOUTHEAST MIDDLESEX MA-SUFFOLK MA-

EASTERN NORFOLK MA-NORTHERN BRISTOL MA-WESTERN PLYMOUTH MA-

EASTERN PLYMOUTH MA-SOUTHERN BRISTOL MA-SOUTHERN PLYMOUTH MA-

NORTHWEST PROVIDENCE RI-SOUTHEAST PROVIDENCE RI-WESTERN KENT RI-

EASTERN KENT RI-BRISTOL RI-WASHINGTON RI-NEWPORT RI-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...FRAMINGHAM...LOWELL...LAWRENCE...

GLOUCESTER...FOXBOROUGH...NORWOOD...CAMBRIDGE...BOSTON...QUINCY...

TAUNTON...BROCKTON...PLYMOUTH...FALL RIVER...NEW BEDFORD...

MATTAPOISETT...FOSTER...SMITHFIELD...PROVIDENCE...COVENTRY...

WEST GREENWICH...EAST GREENWICH...WARWICK...WEST WARWICK...

BRISTOL...NARRAGANSETT...WESTERLY...NEWPORT

446 PM EST SUN JAN 22 2017

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR

* PORTIONS OF MASSACHUSETTS AND RHODE ISLAND...INCLUDING THE

FOLLOWING IN MASSACHUSETTS...BRISTOL...CENTRAL ...AND SOUTHEAST

MIDDLESEX...ESSEX...NORFOLK...PLYMOUTH AND SUFFOLK. IN RHODE

ISLAND...BRISTOL...KENT...NEWPORT...PROVIDENCE AND WASHINGTON.

THIS INCLUDES THE GREATER METRO BOSTON AREA.

* FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING

* HEAVY RAIN IS EXPECTED MONDAY EVENING THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY

MORNING. MOST LOCATIONS CAN EXPECT BETWEEN 2 AND 3 INCHES OF

RAIN.

* SIGNIFICANT FLOODING OF URBAN...POOR DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING

AREAS IS THE GREATEST THREAT INCLUDING ROADS THAT TEND TO

FLOOD IN HEAVY RAIN. SMALLER RIVERS AND STREAMS MAY ALSO FLOOD

SURROUNDING AREAS. LARGER MAINSTEM RIVERS SHOULD REMAIN WITHIN

THEIR BANKS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A FLOOD WATCH MEANS FLOODING IS POSSIBLE. IF YOU LIVE OR WORK IN

AN AREA PRONE TO FLOODING...TAKE THE TIME NOW TO PROTECT ANY

ITEMS THAT COULD BE DAMAGED BY FLOOD WATERS.

DRIVERS SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR SLOWER THAN USUAL COMMUTES MONDAY

AFTERNOON AND POSSIBLY TUESDAY MORNING. KNOW ALTERNATE ROUTES IN

CASE ROADS BECOME FLOODED. NEVER DRIVE THROUGH A FLOODED ROADWAY!

