Flash Flood Watch, High Wind Warning Issued for RI Through Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for all of southern New England -- and a high wind warning for parts of Rhode Island -- through Monday morning.

"Moderate to heavy rain will impact all of Southern New England today and tonight. Forecast rainfall on the order of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts of 3 to 4 inches are possible especially across western portions of Connecticut and Massachusetts. Potential convection may result in higher amounts across eastern MA, but confidence is lower," writes the NWS.

"Excessive rainfall, especially with any thunderstorms, could lead to localized flash flooding at some of the faster responding streams and rivers in the region."

National Weather Service Reports

Flash Flood Watch

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Taunton MA

434 AM EDT Sun Oct 29 2017



CTZ002>004-MAZ002>024-026-RIZ001>008-291645-

/O.CON.KBOX.FF.A.0009.171029T1000Z-171030T1000Z/

/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/

Hartford CT-Tolland CT-Windham CT-Western Franklin MA-

Eastern Franklin MA-Northern Worcester MA-Central Middlesex MA-

Western Essex MA-Eastern Essex MA-Western Hampshire MA-

Western Hampden MA-Eastern Hampshire MA-Eastern Hampden MA-

Southern Worcester MA-Western Norfolk MA-Southeast Middlesex MA-

Suffolk MA-Eastern Norfolk MA-Northern Bristol MA-

Western Plymouth MA-Eastern Plymouth MA-Southern Bristol MA-

Southern Plymouth MA-Barnstable MA-Dukes MA-Nantucket MA-

Northern Middlesex MA-Northwest Providence RI-

Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-Eastern Kent RI-

Bristol RI-Washington RI-Newport RI-Block Island RI-

Including the cities of Hartford, Windsor Locks, Union, Vernon,

Putnam, Willimantic, Charlemont, Greenfield, Orange, Barre,

Fitchburg, Framingham, Lowell, Lawrence, Gloucester,

Chesterfield, Blandford, Amherst, Northampton, Springfield,

Milford, Worcester, Foxborough, Norwood, Cambridge, Boston,

Quincy, Taunton, Brockton, Plymouth, Fall River, New Bedford,

Mattapoisett, Chatham, Falmouth, Provincetown, Vineyard Haven,

Nantucket, Ayer, Foster, Smithfield, Providence, Coventry,

West Greenwich, East Greenwich, Warwick, West Warwick, Bristol,

Narragansett, Westerly, Newport, and New Shoreham

434 AM EDT Sun Oct 29 2017

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* All of Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

* Through late tonight.

* Moderate to heavy rain will impact all of Southern New England

today and tonight. Forecast rainfall on the order of 1 to 3

inches with locally higher amounts of 3 to 4 inches are possible

especially across western portions of Connecticut and

Massachusetts. Potential convection may result in higher amounts

across eastern MA, but confidence is lower.

* Excessive rainfall, especially with any thunderstorms, could

lead to localized flash flooding at some of the faster

responding streams and rivers in the region. Localized urban

flooding is also possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

High Wind Warning

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Taunton MA

430 AM EDT Sun Oct 29 2017

MAZ006-007-013>024-RIZ002-004>008-291630-

/O.CON.KBOX.HW.W.0009.171029T2200Z-171030T1000Z/

Western Essex MA-Eastern Essex MA-Western Norfolk MA-

Southeast Middlesex MA-Suffolk MA-Eastern Norfolk MA-

Northern Bristol MA-Western Plymouth MA-Eastern Plymouth MA-

Southern Bristol MA-Southern Plymouth MA-Barnstable MA-Dukes MA-

Nantucket MA-Southeast Providence RI-Eastern Kent RI-Bristol RI-

Washington RI-Newport RI-Block Island RI-

Including the cities of Lawrence, Gloucester, Foxborough,

Norwood, Cambridge, Boston, Quincy, Taunton, Brockton, Plymouth,

Fall River, New Bedford, Mattapoisett, Chatham, Falmouth,

Provincetown, Vineyard Haven, Nantucket, Providence,

East Greenwich, Warwick, West Warwick, Bristol, Narragansett,

Westerly, Newport, and New Shoreham

430 AM EDT Sun Oct 29 2017

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 AM EDT MONDAY...

* Locations...include the southern coastline of Rhode Island and

Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and the Islands.

* Winds...Southeast 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* Timing...Sunday evening through early Monday morning.

* Impacts...Damage to trees, power lines, and property are

possible with winds of this magnitude, especially given trees

remain fully leaved. Power outages are likely. Take action to

secure loose outdoor objects.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A High Wind Warning is issued when sustained winds of 40 mph are

expected for at least one hour, with gusts of 58 mph or greater

at any time. Damage to trees, power lines, and property are

possible with winds of this magnitude. Power outages are likely.

Take action to secure loose outdoor objects.

