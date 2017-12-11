Five RI University Presidents Make More than $500,000
Monday, December 11, 2017
Brown's Christine Paxson tops $1 million in compensation.
SEE THE LIST OF RI PRESIDENTS BELOW
The highest paid public college president in America is Michael M. Crow of Arizona State University. The ASU President and professor earns $1,554,058. The highest paid private university president is Nathan O. Hatch of Wake Forest University at $4,004,617.
According to the Chronicle's list:
The Chronicle‘s executive-compensation package includes the latest data on more than 1,200 chief executives at more than 600 private colleges from 2008-15 and nearly 250 public universities and systems from 2010-16. Hover over bars to show total compensation as well as pay components including base, bonus, and other. Click bars to see details including other top-paid college employees, how presidents compare with their peers, and how presidential pay looks in context to an institution’s expenses, tuition, and pay for professors. Updated December 10, 2017, with 2015 private-college data.
Related Slideshow: Five RI University Presidents Make More than $500,000 - 2017
Rankings are separated by public v. private schools
Related Articles
- Christina Paxson: 13 Who Made a Difference in RI in 2013
- NEW: Brown’s Ted Widmer To Be Advisor To Clinton, Paxson
- NEW: Roskiewicz Named Asst. to Brown President Christina Paxson
- EXCLUSIVE: Princeton’s Paxson to be New Brown President
- NEW: Brown’s President Paxson Weighs in on Rape Case
- Brown’s President Paxson and Committee Calls for Boycott of Providence Hotel
- Brown Extends Paxson’s Presidency into 2022
- Dear President Paxson, Your Intolerance of Veterans is Unacceptable
- Brown President Paxson Named Boston Federal Reserve Director
- GoLocalTV: Brown President Paxson Speaks on Racial Health Disparities
- Brown President Paxson Hosts Family Service of RI 125th Anniversary Celebration
- NEW: URI Students Blast Dooley’s Moving Graduation Indoors
- PowerPlayer: URI President David Dooley
- NEW: URI President Dooley’s Letter About Campus Gun Scare