Five RI University Presidents Make More than $500,000

The new list of the highest paid college and university presidents has been released and five Rhode Island top leaders earn more than $500,000, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education.

Brown's Christine Paxson tops $1 million in compensation.

SEE THE LIST OF RI PRESIDENTS BELOW

The highest paid public college president in America is Michael M. Crow of Arizona State University. The ASU President and professor earns $1,554,058. The highest paid private university president is Nathan O. Hatch of Wake Forest University at $4,004,617.

According to the Chronicle's list:

The Chronicle‘s executive-compensation package includes the latest data on more than 1,200 chief executives at more than 600 private colleges from 2008-15 and nearly 250 public universities and systems from 2010-16. Hover over bars to show total compensation as well as pay components including base, bonus, and other. Click bars to see details including other top-paid college employees, how presidents compare with their peers, and how presidential pay looks in context to an institution’s expenses, tuition, and pay for professors. Updated December 10, 2017, with 2015 private-college data.

Related Slideshow: Five RI University Presidents Make More than $500,000 - 2017

Rankings are separated by public v. private schools Prev Next David M. Dooley RANK: 152/254 University of Rhode Island President $383,000 Prev Next Rosanne Somerson RANK: 166/556 Rhode Island School of Design Interim President and President $533,110 Prev Next Donald J. Farish RANK: 155/556 Roger Williams University President $560,820 Prev Next John J. Bowen RANK: 89/556 Johnson & Wales University (R.I.) Chancellor, President and CEO $766,231 Prev Next Ronald K. Machtley RANK: 88/556 Bryant University President $767,183 Prev Next Christina Hull Paxson Rank: 46/556 Brown University President $1,067,491 Prev





















Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.