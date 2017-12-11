Welcome! Login | Register

Five RI University Presidents Make More than $500,000

Monday, December 11, 2017

GoLocalProv News Team

 

Brown's Paxson is highest paid in RI

The new list of the highest paid college and university presidents has been released and five Rhode Island top leaders earn more than $500,000, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education.

Brown's Christine Paxson tops $1 million in compensation.

The highest paid public college president in America is Michael M. Crow of Arizona State University. The ASU President and professor earns $1,554,058. The highest paid private university president is Nathan O. Hatch of Wake Forest University at $4,004,617.

According to the Chronicle's list:

The Chronicle‘s executive-compensation package includes the latest data on more than 1,200 chief executives at more than 600 private colleges from 2008-15 and nearly 250 public universities and systems from 2010-16. Hover over bars to show total compensation as well as pay components including base, bonus, and other. Click bars to see details including other top-paid college employees, how presidents compare with their peers, and how presidential pay looks in context to an institution’s expenses, tuition, and pay for professors. Updated December 10, 2017, with 2015 private-college data.

 

Rankings are separated by public v. private schools

David M. Dooley

RANK: 152/254

University of Rhode Island

President

$383,000

Rosanne Somerson 

RANK: 166/556

Rhode Island School of Design

Interim President and President

$533,110

Donald J. Farish 

RANK: 155/556

Roger Williams University

President

$560,820

John J. Bowen 

RANK: 89/556

Johnson & Wales University (R.I.)

Chancellor, President and CEO

$766,231

Ronald K. Machtley 

RANK: 88/556

Bryant University

President

$767,183

Christina Hull Paxson 

Rank: 46/556

Brown University

President

$1,067,491

 
 

:!