First Cannabis-Infused Dinner Event Coming to Rhode Island

A "cannabis-infused" dinner event is being planned for Rhode Island, while the state debates marijuana legalization . And whether legislation passes or not, the event planners claim the dinner will be legal.

Providence-based chef "Iron Thomas" Hunold is working on putting together the dinner locally with national organizers, following one that took place on "4/20" - April 20 -- in New York.

"You don't have to have a medical marijuana card -- there's no THC," said Hunold, of the plans for the Rhode Island dinner, and who can attend. "We'll have someone on site to test it."

"You still get the euphoria feeling," said Hunold of the food, which he explained is made possible by cannabidoil (CBD) oil. "I've been playing with this - I keep it earthy, you're going to get that flavor. I'm very confident it will be a success. We're looking at a three course dinner, and we're going to go from there...or we can do micro-dosage and do five courses."

Hunold said he was first introduced to chef Leighton Knowles in New York, who was one of the organizers behind the recent "Prohibition 420 Secret Dinner" in Glendale, NY.

"It is going to be more than just a dinner, there will be activities, education, arts, and more," said Hunold, who said that a location in Rhode Island is still being finalized. "I'm looking to make this bigger than just here. I'm looking to provide financial security for my family, for my daughters."

National Movement

Matthew Kipp, the Director at MileHigh PMP Cannaconsulting, spoke to the plans in Rhode Island.

Kipp shared the coverage from the recent event in Glendale, New York, which explained how the dinner fell under "legal" auspices, being infused with cannabidoil (CBD), a non-psychoactive component of the cannabis plant -- and containing no THC.

In Rhode Island, State Police public relations officer Laura Meade Kirk referred questions about such an event taking place in Rhode Island to Attorney General Peter Kilmartin's office and the U.S. Attorney.

Neither responded to request for comment.

"Our last event in NYC [was] on 4/20 and it was such a hit we are being asked to go national with this," said Kipp. "The dates will be announced soon, [but the] location must remain secret to the public for promotional interest building."

"Everyone can attend. We have 0% THC in all products we carry, we have a lab tech on staff from Goat Labs Washington and we provide all lab results to local law enforcement weeks before the event to ensure we abide by all laws," added Kipp.

Other individuals involved include Meg Tomes, the owner of Crucial Biology Dot Com, Jeff Gauthier with Bulls Eye Farms Distribution, and "Culinary Ninja" chef Knowles.

"I work on the menu designs, and plan the foods. I cook and hopefully people enjoy it. I love what I do," said Knowles. "It's my passion. And working with friends is amazing. And Meg keeps us all sane and focused. She is the drive we need."

"We are taking a different approach to this and using food to describe one of the largest components of Cannabis (Terpenes). By using food and then infuse with CBD, it allows us to educate on multiple levels," said Knowles.

Both Kipp -- and Hunold -- noted they are in the process of finalizing details for Rhode Island.

"We are still in discussion about the event, so the only way to truly keep updated is to follow our pages," said Kipp. "@MileHighPMP, @CulinaryNinjaCatering, @BullseyeFarmsDistribution, and our website which is being updated as we speak - Crucialbiology.com."

