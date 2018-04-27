Final Hearings Begin for Invenergy’s Proposed Power Plant in Burrillville
Friday, April 27, 2018
Hearings Begin
On Thursday, April 26, opening statements were made to the EFSB by Special Counsel Michael R. McElroy for the Town of Burrillville, Attorney Jerry Elmer for the Conservation Law Foundation, Michael S. Blazer, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer for Invenergy LLC.
According to the Rhode Island Energy Facility Siting Board, “ the purpose of the final hearing is to present this case: the plant is not needed, is not cost-justified and would cause unacceptable harm to the environment. The Town has a very strong case. The Town’s independent experts will be heard by the EFSB, which is legally commissioned to reach a fair and impartial decision. The EFSB must be purposeful in its consideration of the proposal - and the Town of Burrillville believes that, when the EFSB hears the testimony, and considers the voices of 31 cities and towns, it will rule that the plant is not needed and will cause unacceptable harm to the state’s environment.”
Future Hearings
The final hearing stage itself continues throughout the late summer and fall of 2018. The EFSB has tentatively scheduled the final hearing to continue to the following dates:
- July 19, 24 and 25
- August 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23
- September 4, 5, 6, 12, 18, 20, 26 and 27
- October 10, 16, 17, 30 and 31
All sessions of the final hearing are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. at Hearing Room A of the Public Utilities Commission office building, 89 Jefferson Boulevard, Warwick, Rhode Island unless posted otherwise.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- “RIers for Affordable Energy” Launched to Support Invenergy Project in Burrillville
- Al Forno’s Reynoso Talks Inventive Pasta Making on LIVE’s The Taste
- Burrillville Says $1 Million Needed to Fight Invenergy, Will Use Invenergy’s Own Money to Do So
- EcoRI’s Carini on Impact of Budget “Scoops” on Environment, Invenergy Setbacks, and More
- EcoRI’s Carini on Raimondo’s “Regret” Over Putting “Thumb on the Scale” in Invenergy Debate
- LIVE: Forefather of Indie Hip-Hop, RI’s Sage Francis, Reinvents Himself in New Group
- ecoRI News Editor Carini Joins GoLocal Every Friday - This Week Invenergy and Coastal Issues
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Sasse: Unlocking Opportunity By Reinventing The War On Poverty
- RI Real Estate Market Prices Up, Inventory and Sales Are Down in Feb, 2017
- The Innovator Saul Kaplan on Why Failing is the Key to Success When Reinventing
- EcoRI’s Faulkner Discusses The Future of Invenergy
- EcoRI’s Faulkner Talks About the Battle Over Invenergy and the Critical Hearing in Oct
- This Friday Night On The Coalition Talk Radio - Candidates! Invenergy, Invenergy, Invenergy
- Single Family Home Price Up To $264K, But Inventory Drops 8.7% in Oct
- LIVE: EcoRI’s Faulkner on Offshore Drilling, Trump’s Solar Tariff & an Invenergy Update
- NEW: Invenergy Fails to Make $500K Payment to Burrillville, Town Council Sends Notice of Default
- Kaplan and Fenton Call for Re-Invention of Providence Schools
- Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Roselli on Invenergy’s Fall River Play, on LIVE
- EcoRI’s Carini on Latest Invenergy Hearing, Narragansett Bay’s Health, and More
- Leading Invenergy Opponent Roselli Declares for Gov. Against Raimondo in Primary on GoLocal LIVE
- EcoRI’s Carini Talks About Tuesday’s Big Hearing on Invenergy in Burrillville