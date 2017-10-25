Fats Domino, Dies - Who Remembers When Riots Broke Out at Newport Naval Base Concert
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
The singer of such hits as "Blueberry Hill and "Ain't That a Shame" died of natural causes, according to a CNN report, which cited Mark Bone, chief investigator with the Jefferson Parish Medical Examiner's office in Louisiana.
It was an appearance at the U.S. Naval Station in Newport, in 1956 that landed a mention in "The Pop History Dig" -- for what ensued.
Under the header, "Raucous Crowds," the website recounts the following:
On September 18th, 1956, rock music shows were banned at the U.S. Naval Station in Newport, Rhode Island after a fight broke out during a Fats Domino concert.
Some wanted to blame the music, but when Domino was asked that question he would always reply that the music wasn’t the cause of the wild behavior, especially among the younger kids who were dancing.
Asked by a reporter on camera whether rock ‘n roll could be blamed for rioting, Domino answered, “Well, as far as I know, music makes people happy.”
As the reporter fired back with another question, this time about the rioting at the Rhode Island naval base, Domino smiled and said, “Well you know when the Navy and the Marines get together…”
