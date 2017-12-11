Explosion at NY’s Port Authority Bus Terminal

Reports are emerging that an explosion has hit NY Port Authority's Bus Terminal. The NY Post is reporting multiple injuries.

There may be more than one device according to CNN. Events took place underground at about 7:30 AM.

One person is in custody after his device partially detonated inside a tunnel, sources told The Post.

There are hundreds of law enforcement and emergency response vehicles on site.

The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available. pic.twitter.com/7vpNT97iLC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

DEVELOPING

