Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

Explosion at NY’s Port Authority Bus Terminal

Monday, December 11, 2017

GoLocalProv News Team

 

Reports are emerging that an explosion has hit NY Port Authority's Bus Terminal. The NY Post is reporting multiple injuries.

There may be more than one device according to CNN. Events took place underground at about 7:30 AM.

One person is in custody after his device partially detonated inside a tunnel, sources told The Post.

There are hundreds of law enforcement and emergency response vehicles on site.

 

 

DEVELOPING

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!