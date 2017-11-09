EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Police Shooting in Providence Caught on Camera

GoLocalProv has obtained video of the shooting that took place on I-95 outside of the Providence Place Mall where at least one person is dead, according to Providence Police sources. ​

Names of the officers involved in the shooting have not been released by Providence Police or RI State Police.

There is an ongoing investigation relating to the incident.

Via Facebook - video

Second video courtesy of Michael Perry/Facebook

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.