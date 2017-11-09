Welcome! Login | Register

Subscribe Now: Free Daily EBlast

 
 

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Police Shooting in Providence Caught on Camera

Thursday, November 09, 2017

GoLocalProv News Team

 

GoLocalProv has obtained video of the shooting that took place on I-95 outside of the Providence Place Mall where at least one person is dead, according to Providence Police sources. ​

Names of the officers involved in the shooting have not been released by Providence Police or RI State Police.

There is an ongoing investigation relating to the incident.

 

Via Facebook - video

Second video courtesy of Michael Perry/Facebook

 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!