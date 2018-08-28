EXCLUSIVE: Facebook Political Argument in RI Leads to Harassing Posts and Firing

A graphic, sexually harassing post during a Facebook argument in Rhode Island has led to New York Life terminating the employee who made the post. It all took less than 24 hours.

On Monday, Providence resident Calvin Anderson took a screengrab of a post by now-former New York Life agent Michael SanSouci, after he said the two men were involved in a Facebook argument over President Donald Trump and the late Senator John McCain, on another person's Facebook wall.

SanSouci went to Anderson's page, downloaded a picture of Anderson's son, and posted the following with Anderson's son's picture on the thread on Facebook.

"That's nothing...this young man was a-- raped and molested by his father. Disgusting! Justice for [Anderson's son]," wrote SanSouci.

Anderson immediately took to Facebook to call out SanSouci -- which resulted in hundreds of posts condemning SanSouci and in support of Anderson.

"He and I didn't even have a heated conversation. Why go after my kid and say I raped my son? What grown man does that? Over Trump disrespecting McCain?" said Anderson in a post.

"I want [him] fired and I want a public apology from New York Life. I tweeted them already. If these are the people they hire then they should go out of business," said Anderson.

On Monday night, GoLocal reached out to SanSouci who directed the news site to his attorney -- Eben Milne of Providence.

Contacted on Tuesday, Milne said he was not aware of the issue.

Overwhelming Response

After GoLocal contacted New York Life's corporate communications office for comment, the company reviewed the social media posts and confirmed to GoLocal that SanSouci was terminated.

"Mr. SanSouci is no longer affiliated with New York Life. His comments are completely unprofessional, unacceptable, and contrary to New York Life’s values. Such behavior has no place at our company," said Jason Weinzimer, Vice President of External Communications at New York Life in an email to GoLocalProv.

After Anderson made the post public on Monday, people took to SanSouci's New York Life page to leave negative reviews -- which SanSouci deleted.

SanSouci messaged Anderson to let him know he erased them, and called Anderson a "fool."

Rhode Island State Police have begun an investigation into the posts.

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.