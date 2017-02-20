EXCLUSIVE: John Hope Settlement Closing, According to Confidential Email

Representative Anastasia Williams has informed John Hope Settlement House (JHSH) board members of plans to shutter the Providence community organization that has been around nearly 90 years, but has been plagued with recent financial problems.

On Thursday February 16, Board Chair Williams -- in an email obtained by GoLocalProv.com -- instructed a JHSH administrator to “put on J.H. letterhead” the following letter for distribution to parents and staff (see original email below).

It is with a very heavy heart that I must inform you of the following. John Hope Settlement House has been a pillar in the community for several decades (almost 90 yrs). John Hope as has helped thousands of individuals and families thru out the years, many who have gone on to achieve great things here in Rhode Island, other States and even in other parts of the world.

John Hope, like many other non-profit social agencies have fallen on a path were recovery from many unfortunate situations brought on to the agency has only made things more difficult for John Hope to survive the current environment of which it is in.

This letter is to formally inform you that as of April 1, 2017 John Hope will be closing it's doors. You have approximately 6 weeks to make your exit plan. I ask that you make the move as organized and convenient as possible. I thank you for your confidence and trust in John Hope. Wishing you the best in all your future endeavors.

Latest for John Hope

In June 2016, GoLocal wrote, “Is John Hope Settlement House Doomed?”

The John Hope Settlement House (JHSH) in Providence took another blow this budget season when it was denied state and city funding for the upcoming year, marking the latest development for the community organization that has been under fire by concerned citizens, who have previously called for the removal of board chair, State Representative Anastasia Williams, for nearly two years.

In the state’s Fiscal Year 2017 budget, a $300,000 community service grant was removed on the floor at the last minute by Finance Chairman Marvin Abney; the City of Providence also pulled over $130,000 in CDBG funding due to findings in the organization’s most recent audit.

“It feels like the culmination of a lot of effort of people who had issues with leadership and in terms of the day-to-day, oftentimes if the leadership isn't right, what little that is good gets lost,” said community organizer Chace Baptista. “My fear is this may be a big enough of thing that John Hope could go away. People want it to be saved, but this is a big hole.”

The funding blow was the latest in a series of financial problems for the storied community organization — in 2015, GoLocal reported, “Rep. Williams, John Hope Settlement House Barred from Receiving Federal Funds:”

The John Hope Settlement House -- along with Board Chair Representative Anastasia Williams -- have been disqualified from further participation in the federal Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) for program mismanagement, according to recent ruling from the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE).

RIDE issued the ruling on September 29 after finding the "absence of any documentation to establish that the CACFP funds were expended in support of the Program but rather evidence that the monies were spent improperly for non-food program items."

CACFP, which run by the USDA and administered by RIDE, provides child and adult care institutions and family or group day care homes for the "provision of nutritious foods that contribute to the wellness, healthy growth, and development of young children," according to the USDA.

[RIDE] Commissioner's office ordered last week that it was the decision by RIDE to "terminate the JHSH’s agreement of participation in the CACFP and to disqualify the JHSH, Board Chairperson Anastasia Williams and Board Treasurer Walter Morgan from further participation in the CACFP) is affirmed" and "that the joint petition of the JHSH, Board Chairperson Anastasia Williams and Board Treasurer Walter Morgan appealing RIDE’s decision to terminate their agreement of participation and their disqualification in the CACFP is denied and dismissed."

Related Slideshow: John Hope—Safety Violation Pics

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.