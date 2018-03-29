RI Ethics Commission Chair: Online Access to Financial Disclosure Is Unnecessary

A GoLocal request for a copy of the Town Manager of Coventry’s financial disclosure form unveiled that Graham Waters had not filed a report with the Rhode Island Ethics Commission -- and no one there could explain the missing disclosure form for three days. It sparked a deeper dive into the agency’s transparency and procedures.

In a phone interview with GoLocal, Waters said he knew nothing of the form and did not know he needed to complete it. He subsequently submitted the form -- more than one year late.

In February, when Ross Cheit, Chairman of the Ethics Commission, was asked why the annual disclosure forms are not available online, he said that the agency does not have the funding available to be able to post the documents.

“We have looked into online system that could be searchable and it would actually cost money that isn't in our budget," said Cheit. "It also poses questions about staff time and redaction to make sure confidential information isn't posted. Once that is added, it's not sealer that any money is saved.”

SEE THE DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS IN ALL 50 STATES BELOW

GoLocal has filed an Access to Public Records Act request to the agency, requesting copies over the past three years of any requests to the Governor or legislative leaders requesting funds for an online reporting system. The Ethics Commission's Jason Gramitt, Staff Attorney/Education Coordinator admitted that the Commission had not requested funding.

In follow up emails, Cheit said, “My guess is that very few Rhode Islanders would think we should spend lots of money to create a system just so you can access forms at night, when in fact you can almost always get them in one business day. The RIEC responds so much faster than the law requires and much faster than any agency I have ever heard about.”

Cheit, who has served on the Commission since 2004, has been chair since 2011.

There are approximately 4,000 officials required to submit annual forms. The Ethics Commission Office is open from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM, and requests outside those office hours have to wait for the next available state working day.

Meanwhile, both quarterly campaign finance reports -- for all political candidates -- as well as lobbyist disclosures are readily available online, all the time.

While Cheit dismisses the need for accessibility and transparency, the posting of elected and appointed officials disclosure forms online is supported by both Democrat Raimondo and GOP rival Fung.

Michael Raia, Director of Communications for Raimondo told GoLocal, “[The Governor] would agree that it makes sense that those disclosures should be easily accessible and available to the public online.”

And, Fung told GoLocal that the existing process is burdensome and the public deserves greater accessibility to the records. “Of course they should be online, “ said Fung.

Cheit defended the existing process and said that it was reviewed two years ago.

“These issues were thoroughly vetted at a hearing that GoLocalProv did not attend or cover even though it received advance notice, but a careful analysis of the public comments and evidence provided at that hearing answers all of your questions and provides considerable evidence of the excellent performance record of the current system, which is also documented in the Director's Report at every Commission meeting,” wrote Cheit in an email.

What Cheit did not disclose, however, was that only one person gave testimony -- according to Gramitt, only RI Common Cause’s John Marion gave testimony.

Repeated efforts to reach Marion via phone and email were unsuccessful.

Financial Disclosure Once Available Online

While all public and appointed officials are required to fill out the forms on an annual basis, legislators' disclosures were once posted online, but were removed by the ethics commission.

“And yes, there was a time that legislator’s forms were all posted because that is what we most often got questions about. There were objections expressed in the legislature to being singled out. That resulted in a decision to post all or none of the forms. And that moved us into discussions of what would be involved in having a system to post all,” said Cheit.

Source: National Conference of State Legislators Prev Next Alabama Occupation and Income: List of occupations to which 1/3 or more of working time was given by the official, employee, or spouse. Ala. Code § 36-25-14. Must list total combined household income of official or employee as to include income from salaries, fees, dividends, profits, commissions, and other compensation. Ala. Code § 36-25-14. Business Associates Must disclose businesses and businesses of living spouse and dependents. Must list the names of each business and income derived from such business. Ala. Code § 36-25-14. Name any business or subsidiary thereof in which the official, employee, spouse or dependents own 5% or more in stock, or serves as officer, director, trustee, or consultant where service provides income of at least $1,000 and < $5,000; or $5,000 >. Ala. Code § 36-25-14. If official, employee, or spouse has engaged in a business which provides professional services or consultations, shall report number of clients of such business in amount categories and client categories. Retainers must also be disclosed. Ala. Code § 36-25-14. Banks, savings and loan associations, insurance companies, mortgage firms, stockbrokers and brokerages or bond firms; and the indebtedness to combined organizations in categorical amounts. Ala. Code § 36-25-14. Property Real estate held for investment or revenue production by an official, spouse or dependents. If rent received from any governmental agency in Alabama, specific lease details must be disclosed. Ala. Code § 36-25-14. Homestead indebtedness excluded from disclosure requirements. Ala. Code § 36-25-14. Amount Category No public employee occupying a position earning < $75,000 per year shall be required to file a statement of economic interests. Ala. Code § 36-25-14. Economic interests generally: < $1,000; $1,000-$10,000; $10,000-$50,000; $50,000-$150,000; $150,000-$250,000; $250,000 >. Ala. Code § 36-25-14. Client categories: Electric utilities, gas utilities, telephone utilities, water utilities, cable television companies, intrastate transportation companies, pipeline companies, oil or gas exploration companies, or both, oil and gas retail companies, banks, savings and loan associations, loan or finance companies, or both, manufacturing firms, mining companies, life insurance companies, casualty insurance companies, other insurance companies, retail companies, beer, wine or liquor companies or distributors, or combination thereof, trade associations, professional associations, governmental associations, associations of public employees or public officials, counties, and any other businesses or associations that the commission may deem appropriate. Ala. Code § 36-25-14. Retainer categories: < $1,000; $1,000-$5,000; $5,000 >. Ala. Code § 36-25-14. Real estate categories: < $50,000; $50,000-$100,000; $100,000-$150,000; $150,000-$250,000; $250,000 >. Rent and lease income categories: < $10,000; $10,000-$50,000; $50,000 >. Ala. Code § 36-25-14. Prev Next Alaska Occupation and Income: Income received or deferred, to be received by the discloser, spouse or domestic partner, dependent children, and the nondependent children living with the discloser. Alaska Stat. Ann. § 24.60.200. Must include the following information: each source; recipient; amount or value; statement describing if earned by commission, by the job, by the hour, or some other method; approximate number of hours worked to earn the income; and description of the nature of each service performed and date of service. Alaska Stat. Ann. § 39.50.030. Income received as compensation for personal services; a loan or loan guarantee; gifts, if exceeding $250. Alaska Stat. Ann. § 24.60.200. Income disclosures include: names and addresses of the source and the recipient; amount; whether it was or will be earned by commission, by the job, by the hour, or by some other method; dates and approximate number of hours worked or to be worked to earn it; unless required by law to be kept confidential, a description sufficient to make clear to a person of ordinary understanding the nature of each service performed or to be performed and the date the service was performed or will be performed. Alaska Stat. Ann. § 24.60.200. Business Associations: Name and address of each business in which the person, spouse or domestic partner, or dependent child has an interest or was a stockholder, owner, officer, director, partner, proprietor, or employee during the preceding calendar year, except an interest of < $1,000 in the stock of a publicly traded corporation need not be included. Alaska Stat. Ann. § 39.50.030. A list of all contracts and offers to contract with the state or an instrumentality of the state during the preceding calendar year held, bid, or offered by the person, spouse or domestic partner, dependent child, a partnership, LLC, or professional corporation of which the person is a member, or a corporation in which the person, spouse or domestic partner, or dependent child, hold a controlling interest. Alaska Stat. Ann. § 39.50.030. Must include a disclosure of the formation or maintenance of a close economic association involving a substantial financial matter. Disclosure must be sufficiently detailed so that a reader can ascertain the nature of the association. A public official shall disclose a close economic association with: a legislator; a public official; a lobbyist; or a public officer if the person required to disclosure is the governor or lieutenant governor. Alaska Stat. Ann. § 39.50.030. Property: Identity and nature of each interest in real property, including an option to buy, owned during the preceding year by the person, spouse or domestic partner, or dependent child. Must also include each trust or fiduciary relationship. Alaska Stat. Ann. § 39.50.030. Loan or loan guarantee made to the person, spouse or domestic partner, or dependent child, and the identity of the maker of the loan or guarantor and each creditor. Alaska Stat. Ann. § 39.50.030. List of all mineral, timber, oil, or any other natural resource lease held, or lease offer made, during the preceding calendar year by the person, spouse or domestic partner, or dependent child, a partnership, limited liability company, or professional corporation of which the person is a member, or a corporation in which the person or the person's spouse, domestic partner, or dependent child, or a combination of them, holds a controlling interest. Alaska Stat. Ann. § 39.50.030. Amount Categories: $1,000 or more income for professional services, loan or guarantee, or in a trust or fiduciary relationship must be disclosed. Alaska Stat. Ann. § 24.60.200. Prev Next Arizona Occupation and Income: The name and address of each employer and source of compensation other than gifts amounting to more than $1,000 received during the preceding calendar year by the public officer and household members in their own names, or by any other person for use or benefit of the public officer or household members, a description of services compensated for and the nature of the employer's business. Ariz. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 18-444. Name of each source of a gift of more than $500 in the aggregate, excluding gifts by will or inheritance from relatives within the second degree. Ariz. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 18-444. Business Associations: For a controlled business, description of goods or services provided. If any single source of compensation to the business during the preceding year amounts to > $10,000 and > 25% of gross income, shall also describe goods or services provided. For a dependent business, shall disclose a description of goods or services provided by the business or provided to the source of compensation. If the source of compensation is a business, the statement shall disclose a description of the business activities engaged in by the source of compensation. Ariz. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 18-444. Names and addresses of all creditors owed a debt of more than$1,000 or to whom a controlled business or a dependent business owed more than $10,000 which was also more than 30% of the total business indebtedness, listing each such creditor. Ariz. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 18-444. A list of all business licenses issued or held. Ariz. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 18-444. Property: The names and addresses of all businesses and trusts in which the public officer or household members had an ownership or beneficial interest of over $1,000 at any time during the preceding calendar year, and the names and addresses of all businesses and trusts in which the public officer or any household member held any office or had a fiduciary relationship, together with the amount or value of the interest and a description of the interest, office or relationship. Ariz. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 18-444. All Arizona real property interests and real property improvements, excluding personal residences. Ariz. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 18-444. A list of all bonds, with their values, issued by the State or any political subdivision, valued in excess of $1,000. Amount Categories: No need to disclose if under $1,000. Category 1, $1,000-$25,000. Category 2, $25,000-$100,000. Category 3, $100,000 >. Ariz. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 18-444. Prev Next Arkansas Occupation and Income: Must identify each source of gross income received by the person and their spouse, and a brief description of the nature of the services for which the compensation was received. Ark. Code Ann. § 21-8-701. The source, date, description, and fair market value of each gift of more than $100 received by the public servant, candidate or spouse or more than $250 received by dependent children. Ark. Code Ann. § 21-8-701. Each nongovernmental source of payment of expenses for food, lodging, or travel that bears a relationship to the office when appearing in an official capacity when the expenses incurred exceed $150. Identify the name and business address of the person or organization paying the expenses and the date, nature, and amount of that expenditure. Ark. Code Ann. § 21-8-701. Business Associations: Every office or directorship held by the public servant or candidate or spouse in any business, corporation, firm, or enterprise subject to jurisdiction of a state regulatory agency or subdivision. Ark. Code Ann. § 21-8-701. Employment by any business under direct regulation or control by the governmental body which he or she serves shall set out this employment and the fact that the business is regulated by or subject to control of the governmental body. Ark. Code Ann. § 21-8-701. If a public servant or any business in which they or a spouse is an officer, director, stockholder owning more than 10% of stock, and the owner, trustee, or partner shall sell any goods or services having a total annual value over $1,000 to the governmental body in which the public servant serves or is employed, then shall set out in detail the goods or services sold, the governmental body to which they were sold, and the compensation paid for each category of goods or services sold. Ark. Code Ann. § 21-8-701. Property: Name and address of each creditor owed over $5,000, excluding loans made in the ordinary course of business by a financial institution or other person who regularly and customarily extends credit. Also excludes debts owed to family. Ark. Code Ann. § 21-8-701. Name and address of each governmental body owed a past-due amount and a description of the nature and amount owed. Ark. Code Ann. § 21-8-701. Amount Categories: Income disclosure: not required if under $1,000. Categories: $1,000-$12,500, $12,500 >. Ark. Code Ann. § 21-8-701. Prev Next California Occupation and Income: Must disclose any income received during the immediately preceding 12 months. Cal. Gov't Code § 87201 et seq. Income statements shall contain: The name and address of each source of income aggregating $500 >, or $50 > if a gift, and a general description of the business activity, if any, of each source. A description of the consideration, if any, for which income was received. If a gift, the amount and the date received, travel destination if a travel payment, advance, or reimbursement. If a loan, annual interest rate, security, and term. Cal. Gov't Code § 87207. Income from a business entity required to be disclosed: Name, address, and general description of the business activity. Name of persons from whom the business received payments if share of gross receipts equal to or > $10,000 during a calendar year. Cal. Gov't Code § 87207. Travel payments may be recorded as a gift or filed separately. Cal. Gov't Code § 87207. Business Associations: Shall disclose any business positions held. “Business position” means director, officer, partner, trustee, employee, or holds any position of management, if the business entity or any parent, subsidiary, or otherwise related business entity has an interest in real property in the jurisdiction, or does business or plans to do business in the jurisdiction or has done business in the jurisdiction at any time during the two years prior to the date the statement is required to be filed. Cal. Gov't Code § 87209. Property: Must disclose investments and interests in real property. Cal. Gov't Code § 87201 et seq. Investment or interest in real property required to be disclosed under this article: A statement of the nature of the investment or interest. Name of the business entity in which each investment is held, and a general description of business activity in which the entity is engaged. Location of the real property. Date of acquisition and disposal, if occurring within the reporting period. Excludes principal residence of the filer. Cal. Gov't Code § 87206. Amount Categories: Categories for real property investments: $2,000-$10,000; $10,000-$100,000; $100,000-$1,000,000; $1,000,000 >. Cal. Gov't Code § 87206. Categories for income or loan: $500-$1,000; $1,000-$10,000; $10,000-$100,000; $100,000 >. Cal. Gov't Code § 87207. Prev Next Colorado Occupation and Income: Disclosure shall include names of any source of income, including capital gains, of the filer, spouse, or minor children. Colo. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 24-6-202. Disclose gifts valued over $53, including name of donor, value or amount of the gift and date received. Colo. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 24-6-203. Business Associations: The name of each business, insurance policy, or trust in which the filer, spouse, or minor children have a financial interest over $5,000. The identity, by name, of all offices, directorships, and fiduciary relationships held by the filer, spouse, and dependent children. Also, any associated lobbyists, businesses regulated by the state, or creditors owed over $1,000. Colo. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 24-6-202. Property: Legal description of any interest in real property, including an option to buy, in the state in which the person making disclosure, spouse, or minor children have any interest, the market value of which is over $5,000. Colo. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 24-6-202. Amount Categories: None specified. Prev Next Connecticut Occupation and Income: Includes information on the filer, and the filer's spouse and dependent children: all sources of income, including employer name and description of income received over $1,000. Conn. Gen. Stat. Ann. § 1-83. Business Associations: Includes information on the filer, and the filer's spouse and dependent children: names of all businesses with which associated; names and addresses of creditors owed debts of more than $10,000; any leases or contracts with the state or an agency held or entered into with an associated business; name of any associated lobbyist, person doing business with or regulated by the state department or agency of employ. Conn. Gen. Stat. Ann. § 1-83. Property Includes information on the filer, and the filer's spouse and dependent children: the name of securities in > $5,000 at fair market value; any known blind trust and the names of trustees; all real property and its location, whether owned or held in the name of a corporation, partnership or trust for the benefit of such individual. Conn. Gen. Stat. Ann. § 1-83. For securities over $5,000, must disclose retirement savings plan, retirement payroll deduction plans, government deferred compensation plan, or education savings plan. Conn. Gen. Stat. Ann. § 1-83. Amount Categories: None specified Prev Next Delaware Occupation and Income: The name, instrument and nature of ownership, and any management position held by, or constructively controlled by, the public officer from which income of more than $5,000 was either derived during the preceding calendar year or might reasonably be expected to be derived. The name, address and type of practice of any professional organization in which the public officer is the sole practitioner, officer, director or partner, or serves in any advisory capacity, or which is constructively controlled by the public officer, from which income of more than $5,000 was either derived during the preceding year or might reasonably be expected to be derived. Del. Code Ann. tit. 29, § 5813. Business Associations: Each creditor indebted to for a period of 90 consecutive days or more during the preceding calendar year in an aggregate amount in excess of $1,000. Del. Code Ann. tit. 29, § 5813. Property: No property requirements specified. Amount Categories: None specified Prev Next District of Columbia Occupation and Income: For filer, spouse, and dependent children: Honoraria and income earned over $200, and the identity of any client if client contracts with D.C. or the client stands to gain a direct financial benefit from legislation pending before the Council. Has an agreement or arrangement for a leave of absence, future employment, including date of agreement, or continuation of payment by a former employer. All gifts received from a prohibited source in an aggregate value of $100. D.C. Code Ann. § 1-1162.24. Business Associations: For filer, spouse, and dependent children: The name of each business entity if held a beneficial interest exceeding $1,000, or that produced income of $200 or serves in any formal capacity or affiliation. Any outstanding individual liability over $1,000 for borrowing from anyone other than a financial institution or an immediate family member. D.C. Code Ann. § 1-1162.24. Property: For filer, spouse, and dependent children: All real property located in the District if has an interest over $1,000, or produced income of $200, excluding personal residences. D.C. Code Ann. § 1-1162.24. Amount Categories: None specified Prev Next Florida Occupation and Income: Reporting requirements for gifts don't apply if from a reporting individual or a relative. Must report gifts. Includes a description of the gift, value, name and address of the donor, and date of gifting. Fla. Stat. Ann. § 112.3148. Honoraria disclosures: Name, address, and affiliation of the person paying or providing the expenses; the amount of the honorarium expenses; the date of the honorarium event; a description of the expenses paid or provided on each day of the honorarium event; and the total value of the expenses provided to the reporting individual or procurement employee in connection with the honorarium event. Fla. Stat. Ann. § 112.3149. Business Associations: With respect to reporting liabilities > $1,000 jointly and severally liable, amount reported shall be based on % liability. Liability for a secured debt held jointly, with right of survivorship, must be reported at 100%. Fla. Stat. Ann. § 112.3144. Property: If not held for investment purposes and if valued at over $1,000 in the aggregate, may be reported in a lump sum and identified as “household goods and personal effects”: Jewelry; Collections of stamps, guns, and numismatic properties; Art objects; Household equipment and furnishings; Clothing; Other household items; and Vehicles for personal use. Fla. Stat. Ann. § 112.3144. Assets valued > $1,000 held jointly with another person, the amount reported shall be based on % of ownership in the property. However, assets that are held jointly, with right of survivorship, must be reported at 100% value. Fla. Stat. Ann. § 112.3144. Amount Categories: None specified Prev Next Georgia Occupation and Income: Must identify: each fee or honorarium accepted from speaking engagements, etc. which directly relate to official duties, with a statement identifying the fee or honorarium accepted and the person from whom it was accepted. Ga. Code Ann. § 21-5-50. Business Associations: Occupation, employer, and principal activity and address of such employer. Spouse's name, occupation, employer, and principal activity and address of employer. All fiduciary positions held, with a statement of the title of each position, name and address of the business entity, and the principal activity of the business. Ga. Code Ann. § 21-5-50. Name, address, and principal activity of any business entity or investment, exclusive of mutual funds, and the office held and duties within such entity if a direct ownership interest which: Is more than 5% of the total interests in such business; or value of $5,000.00 or more. Ga. Code Ann. § 21-5-50. Ownership interests of spouse or dependent children, which is > 5% total interests in such business or investment or is valued > $10,000, or serves as an officer, director, partner, or trustee. Ga. Code Ann. § 21-5-50. Business transactions of filer, family, or associated business contracted with Georgia for $9,000 or more, aggregately. Ga. Code Ann. § 21-5-50. Property: Each tract of real property if a filer or candidate has direct ownership interest if $5,000.00 or more. Disclosure shall contain county and state, general description of the property, and value category Ga. Code Ann. § 21-5-50. Amount Categories: Property value categories: $5,000.00-$100,000.00; $100,000.01-$200,000.00; > $200,000.00. Ga. Code Ann. § 21-5-50. Prev Next Hawaii Occupation and Income: Shall disclose following interests of candidates, and their spouse and dependent children: Source and amount of all income of $1,000 or more. Haw. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 84-17. Business Associations: Shall disclose following interests of candidates, and their spouse and dependent children: Amount and identity of every ownership or beneficial interest held having a value of $5,000 or more or equal to 10% business ownership and, if transferred, the date of transfer; Every officership, directorship, trusteeship, or other fiduciary relationship held, term of office and annual compensation; Name of each creditor owed $3,000 or more, the original amount and amount outstanding; debts of retail installment need not be disclosed; Names of clients represented before state agencies, except in ministerial matters, for a fee or compensation and the names of agencies involved; Amount and identity of every creditor interest in an insolvent business held valued at $5,000 or more. Haw. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 84-17. Property: Shall disclose following interests of candidates, and their spouse and dependent children: Street address, tax map key number, value of any real property in which the person holds an interest of $10,000 or more, a statement of the amount and nature of consideration received or paid in exchange and name person furnishing or receiving consideration. Haw. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 84-17. Amount Categories: Amount categories: $1,000-$10,000; $10,000-$25,000; $25,000-$50,000; $50,000-$100,000; $100,000-$150,000; $150,000-$250,000; $250,000-$500,000; $500,000-$750,000; $750,000-$1,000,000; $1,000,000 >. Amount of stock may be reported by number of shares. Haw. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 84-17. Prev Next Idaho Occupation and Income: None specified Business Associations: None specified Property: None specified Amount Categories None specified Prev Next Illinois Occupation and Income: Shall include following economic interests of filer and spouse: The nature of professional services and entity served if fees over $5,000; The nature of professional services and entity served if fees over $5,000; The name of any entity from which gifts or honoraria valued over $500 was received; Except for professional service entities, the name of any entity and position held if income over $1,200, if it does business in Illinois. 5 Ill. Comp. Stat. Ann. 420/4A-102. Business Associations: Shall include following economic interests of filer and spouse: Name, address and type of practice of any professional organization or practice if an officer, director, associate, partner or proprietor, or served in any advisory capacity, if income over $1200; The name of any employing unit of government other than the unit or units of government in relation to which the person is required to file; Name and instrument of ownership in any entity doing business in Illinois, if ownership interest over $5,000 or if dividends over $1,200; Identity of any compensated lobbyist if there exists a close economic association, including the name of the lobbyist and the legislative matter lobbied, and a description of the principal’s business. 5 Ill. Comp. Stat. Ann. 420/4A-102. Property: Shall include following economic interests of filer and spouse: The identity, including the address or description of real estate, of any capital asset if capital gain of $5,000 or more. 5 Ill. Comp. Stat. Ann. 420/4A-102 Amount Categories: None specified Prev Next Indiana Occupation and Income: Name and nature of the business of any person from whom obtained 25% or more of filer or spouse's income. Ind. Code Ann. § 2-2.2-2-3. Business Associations: A statement of economic interests must include the name of each employer and spouse’s employer. Sufficient detail about the nature of an employer's business. Ind. Code Ann. § 2-2.2-2-3. The name of each business entity owned or operated by the filer or spouse, or is a member, or an officer or director, or has an ownership interest valued over $5,000. Must disclose name of each business entity with ownership interest value over $5,000 if owned by spouse, unemancipated children, or if filer is beneficiary. Must disclose any business equity interest valued over $500,000. Ind. Code Ann. § 2-2.2-2-3. If employed by an employer that has a lobbyist as a member, officer, director, or manager, must report the lobbyist name, description of lobbyist activity. Ind. Code Ann. § 2-2.2-2-3. Sale of agricultural or residential property not required to be disclosed. Ind. Code Ann. § 2-2.2-2-3. Property: Sale of agricultural or residential property not required to be disclosed. Ind. Code Ann. § 2-2.2-2-3. Amount Categories: None specified. Prev Next Iowa Occupation and Income: List each business, occupation, or profession engaged in and the nature of that business, occupation, or profession. Any sources of income if over $1,000 per year gross income according to categories: Securities. Instruments of financial institutions. Trusts. Real estate. Retirement systems. Other income categories specified in state and federal income tax regulations. Iowa Code Ann. § 68B.35.​ Business Associations: None specified Property: None specified Amount Categories: None specified Prev Next Kansas Occupation and Income: Must file statement of substantial interests. Kan. Stat. Ann. § 46-248. Includes: Compensation totaling $2,000 or more received by filer or spouse. Gifts or honoraria totaling $500 or more, received by filer or spouse. Excludes: bequeathals upon death of the donor, gifts from family, acting as trustee of a trust for the benefit of another. Kan. Stat. Ann. § 46-229. Business Associations: Must file statement of substantial interests. Kan. Stat. Ann. § 46-248. Includes: Business ownership or interest over $5,000 or 5% total business if owned by filer or spouse. Must disclose if filer or spouse holds position as officer, director, associate, partner or proprietor of any business. Must disclose a business client client if filer or spouse receives aggregate of $2,000 or more from fees or commissions. Kan. Stat. Ann. § 46-229. Property: None specified Amount Categories: None specified Prev Next Kentucky Occupation and Income: Any occupations and sources of income of filer and spouse. Positions held by the filer or spouse in any business, partnership, corporation for profit, or corporation not for profit from which the filer receives compensation, and the name of that business, partnership, or corporation. Sources of gifts of money or property with a value over $200 to the filer or immediate family, except those from a family member. Ky. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 6.787. Business Associations: All fiduciary positions in a business. The name of any creditor owed over $10,000, except consumer goods debts. The name of any legislative agent who is: A partner of the filer, or a partner of a family member; An officer or director of the filer's employer; An employer of the filer or a family member; or A business associate. The names of any of the filer's clients who are legislative agents or employers. Ky. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 6.787. Property: Names and addresses of all businesses, investments, or securities if the filer, spouse, or children had $10,000 or 5% ownership interest or more. Commercial, residential, or rural, and the location of all real property, other than the filer's primary residence, if an interest of $10,000 or more held by the filer, spouse, or children. Ky. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 6.787. Amount Categories: None specified. Prev Next Louisiana Occupation and Income: For filer and spouse: name of employer, occupation, principal business address, job title, job description, amount of all income sources. Business income received if ownership exceeds 10% of a business, and if received from the state or a political subdivision or for services performed in connection with a gaming interest. La. Stat. Ann. § 42:1124.2. Business Associations: For filer and spouse: The name, address, brief description of, and nature of association with, and amount of interest in each business if a director, officer, owner, partner, member, or trustee, and if owns an interest exceeding 10%. Name, address, brief description of, and nature of association with a nonprofit organization if a director or officer. La. Stat. Ann. § 42:1124.2. Name and address of each creditor and guarantor owed any liability over $10,000, excluding: business loans, consumer credit, loans through the ordinary course of business of a licensed financial institution, or from a non-lobbyist family member. La. Stat. Ann. § 42:1124.2. Property: For filer and spouse: A brief description, value, and location of each parcel of immovable property if an interest of over $2,000. The name and a brief description of each investment security valued over $5,000, excluding variable annuities, life insurance, mutual funds, education or retirement investment accounts, government bonds, and cash or cash equivalent investments. A brief description, amount, and date of any purchase or sale over $5,000 of immovable property, tax credit certificates, stocks, bonds, or commodities futures, including options. Any loan secured by movable property, if such loan does not exceed the purchase price of the security. La. Stat. Ann. § 42:1124.2. Amount Categories: Category I, less than $5,000. Category II, $5,000-$24,999. Category III, $25,000-$100,000. Category IV, more than $100,000. La. Stat. Ann. § 42:1124.2. Prev Next Maine Occupation and Income: For filer and spouse: The name and, job title of income earner. Each income source must be identified by name, address and principal type of business activity. Me. Rev. Stat. tit. 1, § 1016-G. For filer and immediate family: if $2,000 or more received, shall identify source and type of economic activity and position held. Description of goods or services sold, rented or leased by an associated organization over $10,000 to a governmental agency, board or commission. Must notify of any substantial changes in income during a reporting period. Me. Rev. Stat. tit. 1, § 1016-G. If the filer is an employee of another who has provided compensation of $2,000 or more, the name and address of the employer. Shall identify the title and position held. If self-employed, the name and address of the business and each source of income derived from self-employment that represents more than 10% of gross or $2,000, whichever is greater. Income of $2,000 or more and a description of the nature of the income. Income source of $2,000 or more derived from providing legal services, and description of the area of law. Me. Rev. Stat. tit. 1, § 1016-G. The specific source of each gift received. Each honorarium of $2,000 or more. Me. Rev. Stat. tit. 1, § 1016-G. Business Associations: For filer and immediate family: Name, address and principal business activity of any business owned or controlled, more than 5% of the outstanding equity, if received revenue of $2,000 or more. Any offices, trusteeships, directorships or positions of any nature, whether compensated or uncompensated, held with any for-profit or nonprofit firm, corporation, association, limited liability company, partnership or business. All reportable liabilities. Me. Rev. Stat. tit. 1, § 1016-G. Property: None specified Amount Categories: None specified Prev Next Maryland Occupation and Income: A schedule of each gift valued over $20 or valued aggregately over $100, from a regulated lobbyist or entity regulated by or doing business with the state. See also: gift definitions. Md. Gen. Provis. § 5-607. For filer and family members: List name and address of each place of salaried employment. If sole or partial owner, and if received earned income. If a regulated lobbyist, the employing entity. No need to disclose minor child’s employment or business, unless subject to regulation or authority of employing agency or contracts exceeding $10,000 with the employing agency. Md. Gen. Provis. § 5-607. Business Associations: Statement shall include a schedule of each interest in a corporation, partnership, limited liability partnership, or limited liability company. Schedule shall include: name and address of principal office; nature and amount of the interest held; if interest was acquired during the applicable period: date and manner of acquisition; identity of entity from which interest was acquired; nature and amount of consideration given; value of interest when acquired; if any interest was transferred: description of interest transferred; nature and amount of consideration received; identity of entity to which interest was transferred. Md. Gen. Provis. § 5-607. Statement shall include a schedule of each interest in and debt owed to a business entity doing business with the State. Schedule shall include: name and address of principal office; nature and amount of the interest held; if any interest was acquired during the applicable period, date and manner acquired, identity of entity from which interest was acquired, nature and amount of the consideration given, value of interest when acquired; if transferred during the applicable period: description of interest transferred, nature and amount of consideration received, identity of entity to which interest was transferred. Md. Gen. Provis. § 5-607. For filer or family member: All offices, directorships, and salaried employment, or any similar interest in business entities doing business with the State. Disclosure shall include: name and address of principal office, nature of position or interest and date commenced, name of each governmental unit entity is doing business with, nature of the business. Md. Gen. Provis. § 5-607. Property: Shall include a schedule of each interest in real property, including each interest held in the name of a partnership, limited liability partnership, or limited liability company in which the individual held an interest. For each interest reported, shall include: nature of the property; address or legal description; nature and extent of property interest; the date and manner acquired; identity of entity from which interest was acquired; nature and amount of consideration given; value of the interest when acquired; if any interest transferred during the applicable period: description of interest transferred; nature and amount of consideration received; identity of the entity to which interest was transferred; identity of any other entity with an interest. Md. Gen. Provis. § 5-607. For family or filer: interests controlled, held by an entity in which 30% or more interest is held, or held in trust or estate. Md. Gen. Provis. § 5-608. Amount Categories: None specified Prev Next Massachusetts Occupation and Income: Name and address of donor and value of any gifts or honorarium aggregating over $100 if the source is a person with direct interest in legislation, legislative action, or a matter before a governmental body; or if the source is a person with a direct interest in a matter before an employing governmental body. Name and address of source, and value of any reimbursement for expenses aggregating over $100 if source is a legislative or executive agent; if source has a direct interest in legislation, legislative action, or a matter before a governmental body; or if source has a direct interest in a matter before the governmental body by which the recipient is employed. Mass. Gen. Laws Ann. ch. 268B, § 5. Business Associations: Name and address, nature of association, share of equity, and amount of income if over $1,000 derived from each associated business. Name and address of any business taking a leave of absence from. Identity of any equity in an associated business transferred to a family member. Mass. Gen. Laws Ann. ch. 268B, § 5. Name and address of each creditor owed over $1,000, the original amount, amount outstanding, terms of repayment, and general nature of the security pledged. Excludes primary residence mortgage, retail installment transactions, educational loans, medical expenses, debts incurred in ordinary course of business, family debts, and alimony or support payments. Name and address of any creditor who has forgiven a debt over $1,000, and amount forgiven, excepting if creditor is a relative. Mass. Gen. Laws Ann. ch. 268B, § 5. Property: Description and amount of value of all real property within the commonwealth, with value over $1,000. If transferred during the year, name and address of transferee. Identity of all investments valued over $1,000 beneficially owned, and amount of income if over $1,000 from any security issued by the commonwealth. Mass. Gen. Laws Ann. ch. 268B, § 5. Amount Categories: None specified Prev Next Michigan Occupation and Income: None specified Business Associations: None specified Property: None specified Amount Categories: None specified Prev Next Minnesota Occupation and Income: The principal business or professional activity category if: receives more than $50 in any month as an employee, if an ownership interest of 25% or more, or if received compensation over $2,500 as an independent contractor. Amount of each honorarium over $50 received, name and address of the source. Minn. Stat. Ann. § 10A.09. Business Associations: If represents a client for a fee before an individual, board, commission, or agency with rulemaking authority, must disclose participation within 14 days. Minn. Stat. Ann. § 10A.08. Occupation, and principal place of business. Name of each associated business and the nature of that association. Minn. Stat. Ann. § 10A.09. Property: List all real property within the state, excluding homestead, if holds a fee simple interest, mortgage, contract for deed, or option to buy, if interest valued over $2,500; or option to buy if valued over $50,000. The same applies for holdings of a partnership if a member. Full name of each owned security valued over $2,500. Minn. Stat. Ann. § 10A.09. Upon written request and for good cause shown, board may waive requirement to disclose the address of real property if a secondary residence. Minn. Stat. Ann. § 10A.09. For filer or family: Any investments, ownership, or interests in property connected with pari-mutuel horse racing. Minn. Stat. Ann. § 10A.09. Amount Categories: None specified Prev Next Mississippi Occupation and Income: Title, position and offices. All occupations of filer and household members. All public bodies from which the filer or a household member received compensation over $1,000. Miss. Code. Ann. § 25-4-27. Business Associations: For filer or household member: Names and addresses of businesses if held a position, and name of the position, if: receives over $2,500 per year, owns 10% or more, or ownership interest exceeds $5,000. Also must disclose if an employee, director, or officer of a business, and if any representation for compensation before any authority of state or local government, excluding the courts, and excluding if routine or uncontested matters. Miss. Code. Ann. § 25-4-27. Property: None specified Amount Categories: None specified Prev Next Missouri Occupation and Income: For filer, spouse, and dependent children: Name and address of each employer if income received of $1,000 or more. Name and address of any source if received $1,000 or more of income. Mo. Ann. Stat. § 105.485. Name and address of each gift or honoraria source, if over $200, excluding if from family. Mo. Ann. Stat. § 105.485. Lodging and travel expenses if incurred outside Missouri, excepting if: Paid in the ordinary course of business related to duties of office; Reimbursement as provided by law; Paid by family members; Expenses reported by the campaign committee or candidate committee; or For purely personal purposes not related to official duties, from a non-lobbyist. Statement shall include name and address of who paid expenses, date expenses incurred, amount, location of travel and lodging, and nature of the services or reason for expenses. Mo. Ann. Stat. § 105.485. For family, date and identities of parties to each transaction with value over $500, if with a political subdivision, other than compensation received as an employee or payment of any tax, fee or penalty due to the political subdivision, and other than transfers for no consideration to the political subdivision. Mo. Ann. Stat. § 105.485. Business Associations: For filer, spouse, and dependent children: Name and address of each sole proprietorship owned. The name, address and general of nature business conducted for each general partnership and joint venture if partner or participant. Name and address of each partner or coparticipant. Name, address and general nature of business conducted of any closely held corporation or limited partnership if owns 10%. Name of any publicly traded corporation or limited partnership listed on a regulated stock exchange or automated quotation system if owned 2% or more. Mo. Ann. Stat. § 105.485. Name and address of each entity if owned equity interest valued over $10,000, but if entity is a corporation listed on a stock exchange, only name of corporation need be listed. Name and address of each corporation if director, officer or receiver. Name and address of each not-for-profit, association, organization, or union, except for unpaid positions with churches, fraternal organizations or service clubs. For each excepted entity, a general description of the nature and purpose of the organization. Mo. Ann. Stat. § 105.485. Name, position and relationship of any immediate family if: employed by Missouri, a lobbyist, an agent of the department of revenue. Mo. Ann. Stat. § 105.485. Property: For filer, spouse, and dependent children: Location, classification, size, description of the major improvements, and use for each parcel of real property in the state, excluding a personal residence, if value $10,000 or more of vested interest. If transferred, name and address of persons furnishing or receiving consideration. Mo. Ann. Stat. § 105.485. Assets in any revocable trust. Mo. Ann. Stat. § 105.485 Amount Categories: None specified Prev Next Montana Occupation and Income: Each employing entity from which benefits are currently received. Mont. Code Ann. § 2-2-106. Business Associations: Type of business of filer. If an officer or director in an entity. Each business or professional entity or trust with an interest held. Mont. Code Ann. § 2-2-106. Property: All real property other than a personal residence if holds an interest. Mont. Code Ann. § 2-2-106. Amount Categories: None specified Prev Next Nebraska Occupation and Income: Name, address, and nature of business or government body if income of $1,000 or more received, and nature of services rendered. Neb. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 49-1496. For gifts over $100 value, name, address, and occupation or nature of business of donor, description and circumstances of gift, and monetary value category. Neb. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 49-1496. Business Associations: Name, address of and nature of association with any associated business. Name and address of any entity if position of trustee held. Neb. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 49-1496. Name and address of each creditor owed or guaranteed, by the filer or immediate family, $1,000 or more, except: Accounts payable; Retail installment debts; Ordinary loans by financial institutions; Loans from a relative; Land contracts. Neb. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 49-1496. Property: If over $1,000, a description, but not value, of: nature and location of all real property in the state excluding residence, checking and savings accounts, issuer of stocks, bonds, and government securities, and all other property owned or held to produce income, excluding property owned or used by an associated business. Neb. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 49-1496. Amount Categories: Gift reporting categories: $100.01-$200; $200.01--$500; $500.01--$1,000; $1,000.01 >. Neb. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 49-1496. Prev Next Nevada Occupation and Income: For filer and household members over 18: Each source of income. No listing of individual clients required, but a general source such as “professional services” must be disclosed. Nev. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 281.571. For educational or informational meetings, events or trips, shall disclose purpose and location, host organization, identity of each person providing any related thing of value, and aggregate value of things provided. If gifts received valued over $200 aggregately, must list all such gifts, values of each gift, and the identity of the donor. Nev. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 281.571. Business Associations: For filer or household member: each business entity if involved as a trustee, beneficiary of a trust, director, officer, owner, partner, holder of 1% or more stock or securities issued by a business entity. Nev. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 281.571. Property: For filer and household members: Specific location and use of real estate, excluding personal residence, if has a legal or beneficial interest valued at $2,500 or more and is located within Nevada or an adjacent state. Name of each creditor owed $5,000 or more, excluding: mortgage or deed of trust for personal residence or personal auto loan. Nev. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 281.571 Amount Categories: None specified Prev Next New Hampshire Occupation and Income: For filer or household member: financial interest in any businesses, professions, occupations, groups, or matters listed: Any profession, occupation, or business licensed or certified by New Hampshire, listing each such profession, occupation, or category of business. Health care. Insurance. Real estate, including brokers, agents, developers, and landlords. Banking or financial services. State, county, or municipal employment. The New Hampshire retirement system. The current use land assessment program. Restaurants and lodging. The sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages. The practice of law. Any business regulated by the public utilities commission. Legal forms of gambling or charitable gaming. Education. Water resources. Agriculture. New Hampshire taxes, specifying if business profits tax, business enterprise tax, or interest and dividends tax. N.H. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 14-B:8. Business Associations: For filer or household member: Any financial interest in a business, profession, occupation, group, or matter if a change in law, administrative rule, or other official action by the general court affecting such would potentially have a financial effect distinct from and greater than the public at large. N.H. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 14-B:8. Property: None specified Amount Categories: None specified Prev Next New Jersey Occupation and Income: None specified Business Associations: None specified Property: None specified Amount Categories: None specified Prev Next New Mexico Occupation and Income: For filer and spouse: Name and address of employer, title or position held, brief description of the nature of business or occupation. All sources of gross income over $5,000. All New Mexico professional business licenses. Each state agency sold goods or services over $5,000. N.M. Stat. Ann. § 10-16A-3. Business Associations: For filer and spouse: All business interests if $10,000 or more in a New Mexico business or entity, any position held and general statement of purpose of the entity. All memberships held on for-profit business boards in New Mexico. N.M. Stat. Ann. § 10-16A-3. Property: For filer and spouse: General description of real estate type owned in New Mexico excluding personal residence, county of location. N.M. Stat. Ann. § 10-16A-3. Amount Categories: Identify income source by general category descriptions: law practice or consulting operation or similar business, finance and banking, farming and ranching, medicine and health care, insurance, oil and gas, transportation utilities, general stock market holdings, bonds, government, education, manufacturing, real estate, consumer goods sales, or “other.” Some additional requirements for law practices and lobbyist spouses. N.M. Stat. Ann. § 10-16A-3. Prev Next New York Occupation and Income: For filer, spouse, and unemancipated children: Extensive disclosure requirements that generally set a $1,000 disclosure threshold. All sources of income, any agencies regulating businesses or employment, all gifts excluding those from relatives, and excluding campaign contributions. Must also describe terms of and parties to any agreement with any person, firm, or corporation with respect to employment after leaving office or position. N.Y. Pub. Off. Law § 73-a. Business Associations: Any interest over $1,000 held, or held by a partnership if a member, or corporation, if owned or controlled 10% or more of stock, in any contract made or executed by an agency. List name, principal address and general description or nature of business activity of any entity if investment over $1,000, securities and real property. All debts over $1,000. N.Y. Pub. Off. Law § 73-a. Property: Identity and value of each interest in a trust, estate or other beneficial interest, including retirement and deferred compensation plans if beneficial interest over $1,000. Indicate percentage of ownership if holds more than 5% of stock if publicly traded or more than 10% if not publicly traded. Also list securities owned for investment purposes by a corporation. N.Y. Pub. Off. Law § 73-a. Location, size, general nature, acquisition date, market value and percentage of ownership of any real property if a held interest exceeds $1,000. N.Y. Pub. Off. Law § 73-a. Amount Categories: Categories: $0; any-$1,000; $1,000-$5,000; $5,000-$20,000; $20,000-$50,000; $50,000-$75,000; $75,000-$100,000; $100,000-$150,000; $150,000-$250,000; [continues in $100,000 increments]; $10,000,000 >. N.Y. Pub. Off. Law § 73-a. Prev Next North Carolina Occupation and Income: For filer and immediate family: Occupation, employer, and business. Name of each source of income of over $5,000. If a licensed professional or provides consulting services, categories of business and the nature of services rendered, if received over $10,000. List of all things with a value of over $200.00 received without valuable consideration and under circumstances that a reasonable person would conclude that the thing was given for lobbying. N.C. Gen. Stat. Ann. § 138A-24 Business Associations: List of societies, organizations, or advocacy groups, pertaining to subject matter areas over which the public servant's agency or board may have jurisdiction, if a director, officer, or governing board member. Any associated nonprofit or business. N.C. Gen. Stat. Ann. § 138A-24. Property: For filer and immediate family: Each asset and liability of whatever nature valued at $10,000, unless held in a blind trust. Includes: real estate, personal property, each owned company. Excludes indebtedness on filer’s primary personal residence. N.C. Gen. Stat. Ann. § 138A-24. Amount Categories: None specified Prev Next North Dakota Occupation and Income: For filer and spouse: Name of the business or employer and an identification of the principal source of income, defined in the state income tax return as “principal occupation.” N.D. Cent. Code Ann. § 16.1-09-03. Business Associations: For filer and spouse: Name of each business or trust, if has a financial interest. List of associations or institutions if closely associated, or if serves as director or officer, which may be affected by legislative action. Identity of all business offices, business directorships, and fiduciary relationships held. N.D. Cent. Code Ann. § 16.1-09-03. Property: None specified Amount Categories: None specified Prev Next Ohio Occupation and Income: Identify every income source received, and brief description of services provided. Shall identify every income source, and amount received, from a legislative agent, and a description of services provided. Donors of gifts of over $75, or $25 if from a legislative agent. Excludes gifts from family. Source of food and beverages exceeding $100 not provided to a qualifying meeting, panel, seminar, or speaking engagement participant. Ohio Rev. Code Ann. § 102.02. Business Associations: Name of every trust, partnership, or association incorporated or authorized to do business in Ohio or holds a certificate of compliance authorizing it to do business in this state, if it transacts business in this Ohio and had a value over $1,000, or if holds an office or has a fiduciary relationship. Names of all debtors owed over $1,000, excluding debts from ordinary business conduct or profession or residential or real property debts. Ohio Rev. Code Ann. § 102.02. Property: All fee simple and leasehold interests if holds legal title to or a beneficial interest in real property located within Ohio, excluding residential and recreational property. Ohio Rev. Code Ann. § 102.02. Amount Categories: Income categories: 0-$1000; $1000-10,000; $10,000-$25,000; $25,000-$50,000; $50,000-$100,000; $100,000 >. Ohio Rev. Code Ann. § 102.02. Prev Next Oklahoma Occupation and Income: Work place telephone number. Name, mailing address and category of business, profession or industry. Professional or occupational permits or licenses. Okla. Stat. Ann. tit. Rule 3.11. For filer and spouse: Name of any agency providing compensation of $5,000 or more. List, by business, profession or industry category, of any entity providing income of $5,000 or security valued at $5,000 or more. Any business or professional relationships with registered lobbyists that resulted in income, stating with specificity the nature of the relationship. Okla. Stat. Ann. tit. Rule 3.11. Business Associations: For filer, spouse or dependents: Contracts with an agency if has a material financial interest. Okla. Stat. Ann. tit. Rule 3.11. Property: None specified Amount Categories: None specified Prev Next Oregon Occupation and Income: For filer and household members: Names, addresses, and descriptions of income sources that produce 10% or more total household income. Honoraria and other items with a value over $15 received, the provider of each, and date and time of the event where received. Name, principal address and brief description of each income source over $1,000, if source is an individual or business with a legislative or administrative interest or could reasonably be expected to do business with the governmental agency of the public official holds or exercises any authority. Or. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 244.060. All expenses with aggregate value over $50 received when participating in a convention, mission, trip or other meeting, including name and address of the entity paying expenses, nature of the event and date and amount of expense. Or. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 244.060. Business Associations: For filer or household member: Names of all positions as officer of a business and directorships held, and principal address and brief description. Names doing business under, principal address and a brief description. Or. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 244.060. Property: For filer or household member: All real property if any ownership interest or other rights of any kind located within geography of the office held. Excludes principal residence. Or. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 244.060. Amount Categories: None specified Prev Next Pennsylvania Occupation and Income: Occupation or profession. Name and address for sources of income of $1,300 or more. Name and address of donors of gifts valued at $250 or more aggregately, and circumstances of each gift, excluding non-lobbyist friend and familial gifts. Name and address of source and amount of payment or reimbursement for transportation and lodging or hospitality received if over $650 in an aggregate. 65 Pa. Stat. and Cons. Stat. Ann. § 1105. Business Associations: Any office, directorship or employment in any business entity. Any financial interest in any for-profit legal entity. Identity of financial interests in an associated business if transferred to an immediate family member. 65 Pa. Stat. and Cons. Stat. Ann. § 1105. Property: Any interest in any real estate sold, purchased, or leased to or from the Commonwealth, any of its agencies or subdivisions, or which was subject to condemnation proceedings. Name and address of each creditor owed over $6,500, excluding if between immediate family members or mortgages securing principal or secondary residence. 65 Pa. Stat. and Cons. Stat. Ann. § 1105. Amount Categories: Except where an amount is required, the statement of financial interests need not include specific amounts for the items required to be listed. 65 Pa. Stat. and Cons. Stat. Ann. § 1105. Prev Next Rhode island Occupation and Income: Identification of source of all income received as beneficiary of a trust and identification of each asset if over $1,000. 36 R.I. Gen. Laws Ann. § 36-14-17. For filer, spouse and dependent children: Identification of any gift donor if over $100, description of each gift, excluding if from a family member or a properly reported campaign contribution. 36 R.I. Gen. Laws Ann. § 36-14-17. Business Associations: The date and nature of business if: a business entity held with a held 10% or greater equity interest or $5,000 or greater value interest has done business with an agency or if subject to direct, substantial regulation greater. All sources of occupational income identified by employer or, if self employed, by nature of occupation or profession, and if income received from a state or municipal agency, name and address of agency and nature of services rendered. All boards of directors if a member and executive positions held in any business entity, stating name and address of each entity. 36 R.I. Gen. Laws Ann. § 36-14-17. Name and address of any business entity if holds a 10% or greater equity interest or $5,000 or more, and must identify any person or entity owed over $1,000, excluding relatives, credit card transactions, or licensed financial institutions. 36 R.I. Gen. Laws Ann. § 36-14-17. Property: All real property if held a financial interest, excluding if used exclusively as principal residence. 36 R.I. Gen. Laws Ann. § 36-14-17. Amount Categories: Occupational income categories: $200-$1,000; $1,000-$10,000; $10,000-$25,000; $25,000-$50,000; $50,000-$100,000; $100,000-$200,000; $200,000-$500,000; $500,000-$1,000,000; $1,000,000 >. 36 R.I. Gen. Laws Ann. § 36-14-17. Prev Next South Carolina Occupation and Income: Business or government address, and workplace telephone number. Name of each organization which paid or reimbursed for expenses related to speaking before a group, amount of payment or reimbursement, and purpose, date, and location of speaking engagement. Source and a brief description of any gifts donated due to official position or office, or conducts activities regulated by the official’s agency if valued at $25 or more. S.C. Code Ann. § 8-13-1120. For filer and immediate family: Source, type, and amount or value of income, excluding tax refunds, of substantial monetary value received from a governmental entity. S.C. Code Ann. § 8-13-1120. Business Associations: Identity business or entity if held or controlled, in the aggregate, securities or interests constituting 5% or more of total issued and outstanding securities and interests valued at $100,000 or more. If receives compensation from an individual or business which contracts with the associated governmental entity, must report name and address of that individual or business and amount of compensation. S.C. Code Ann. § 8-13-1120. For filer or immediate family: A listing by name and address of each creditor owed over $500, if creditor is subject to regulation by the filer or sought an arrangement with the filer's agency or department other than for a credit card or retail installment contract. Must disclose if an associated business works with a lobbyist. S.C. Code Ann. § 8-13-1120. Property: For filer and immediate family: Description, value, and location of all real property owned, or options to purchase, if public improvements over $200 on or adjacent to the property, or if a possible conflict of interest exists. S.C. Code Ann. § 8-13-1120. If a sale, lease, or rental of personal or real property is to an instrumentality of government: a copy of the contract, lease, or rental agreement must be attached to the statement of economic interests. S.C. Code Ann. § 8-13-1120. Amount Categories: None specified Prev Next South Dakota Occupation and Income: Statutes designate the secretary of state to prescribe and provide the forms for reporting close economic interests. S.D. Codified Laws § 3-1A-5. Close economic interest is defined as any enterprise that contributes over 10% or $2,000 to gross family income. S.D. Codified Laws § 3-1A-1. Business Associations: Any enterprise if over 10% capital or stock is controlled. S.D. Codified Laws § 3-1A-1. Property: None specified Amount Categories: None specified Prev Next Tennessee Occupation and Income: For filer, spouse and minor children: Sources of private income over $1,000. Tenn. Code Ann. § 8-50-502. For filer and spouse: Entities to which professional services are furnished. Tenn. Code Ann. § 8-50-502. Any retainer fee received from any entity in the practice of influencing legislation. Amount and source, by name, of any: Contributions from private sources for use in legislative duties, excluding campaign funds. Travel expenses paid by a person with an interest in a public policy of this state if for informing or advising the member with respect to the public policy. Tenn. Code Ann. § 8-50-502. Business Associations: For filer, spouse and minor children: Any investment in any business over $10,000 or 5% of total capital. Any person, firm, or organization if compensated lobbying is done by any associate or associated firm, include the terms of any such employment and measures to be supported or opposed. Tenn. Code Ann. § 8-50-502. Property: Bankruptcy or discharge received within 5 years. For filer, spouse and minor children: Any loans over $1,000 from the same source, excluding loans from immediate family, ordinary loans from a licensed financial institution, ordinary secured loans, associated business loans. Tenn. Code Ann. § 8-50-502. Amount Categories: None specified Prev Next Texas Occupation and Income: Gift description and value. Tex. Gov't Code Ann. § 572.022. All sources of occupational income, employer, nature of the occupation, and identification of entities if substantial interest received a fee as a retainer if services not performed equal or over retainer amount, and fee amount category. Identification of each source and amount category of income over $500 from each source from interest, dividends, royalties, and rents. Identify source and amount category of all income received from trust, other than blind trust, if over $500. Donor of any transportation, meals, or lodging expenses. For filer, spouse and dependent children: Identify gift donor if value over $250, and description of gift. Tex. Gov't Code Ann. § 572.023. Business Associations: Identification by name and category, shares of stock of any business entity held or acquired, and amount category of net gain or loss from any sale. Any business or professional association if 5% or more ownership held, acquired, or sold, or if 50% or more. All boards of directors if a member, and list executive positions held, of any business entity. Tex. Gov't Code Ann. § 572.023. Property: For real property, must disclose street address, number of lots or acres, county, street address, names of all persons with an interest in the property, excluding severed mineral interests. Tex. Gov't Code Ann. § 572.022. All bonds, notes, and other commercial paper held or acquired, and amount category of net gain or loss realized from any sale. Identify each loan debtor owed over $1,000 and amount category. Identification of all beneficial interests in real property and entities, and amount category of net gain or loss from any sale. Tex. Gov't Code Ann. § 572.023. Amount Categories: General reporting categories: < $5,000; $5,000-$10,000; $10,000-$25,000; $25,000 >. Tex. Gov't Code Ann. § 572.022. Number of stock share categories: < 100; 100-500; 500-1,000; 1,000-5,000; 5,000-10,000; 10,000 >. Tex. Gov't Code Ann. § 572.022. Prev Next Utah Occupation and Income: For filer and household members: Name and address of each employer, brief description of employment. If received $5,000 or more in income: name of individual or entity, description of business or activity conducted by entity. Utah Code Ann. § 20A-11-1604. Business Associations: If an owner or officer in an entity, disclose the name of entity, description of business or activity conducted, and position description. If holds stocks or bonds valued at $5,000 or more: name of entity, description of business activity conducted. If serves in a paid leadership capacity: name of entity or organization, brief description of business or activity, type of position held. Utah Code Ann. § 20A-11-1604. Property: Describe any real property if ownership or other financial interest held if may constitute a conflict of interest. Utah Code Ann. § 20A-11-1604. Amount Categories: None specified Prev Next Vermont Occupation and Income: None specified Business Associations: None specified Property: None specified Amount Categories: None specified Prev Next Virginia Occupation and Income: None specified Business Associations: None specified Property: None specified Amount Categories: None specified Prev Next Washington Occupation and Income: For filer and immediate family: Occupation, employer name, and business address. List each gift, date, donor, and amount. Wash. Rev. Code Ann. § 42.17A.710. Business Associations: For filer and immediate family: Name and address of each creditor owed $2,000 or more; original amount of each debt; amount of each debt owed; terms of repayment; security given. Excludes debts from a “retail installment transaction.” Every public or private office, directorship, and position held as trustee. Name and address of each governmental or business entity from whom compensation of $2,000 or more was received, and the consideration given or performed in exchange. Name of any entity held any office, directorship, or any general partnership interest, or an ownership interest of 10% or more; name or title of position; nature of ownership interest; value of any compensation and consideration given or performed in exchange; name of each entity if received compensation of $10,000 or more. Wash. Rev. Code Ann. § 42.17A.710. Property: For filer and immediate family: Each intangible financial interest if over $20,000, name, address, and nature of the entity; and the nature and highest value of each direct financial interest during the reporting period. A list of all real property in Washington, if value exceeds $10,000, statement of amount and nature of financial interest and of consideration given for that interest. Wash. Rev. Code Ann. § 42.17A.710. Amount Categories: < $4,000; $4,000-$20,000; $20,000-$40,000; $40,000-$100,000; $100,000 >. Wash. Rev. Code Ann. § 42.17A.710. Prev Next West Virginia Occupation and Income: or filer and spouse: business address and all names doing business as. For each position of employment, employer name and address, job title, general description of duties. Identification by category of every income source over $1,000. Source of each gift valued over $100 if received from a person with an interest in a governmental activity controlled by the filer. W. Va. Code Ann. § 6B-2-7. Business Associations: For filer and spouse: Name and address of each business if interest of $10,000 or more. Name, address, and description of a nonprofit if director or officer. If profited from a contract for sale to a state governmental agency, either directly or through an entity owned or controlled more than 10%, shall describe nature of goods or services provided and purchasing agency. Must list if received more than 20% gross income from an interest group category. Names of all persons, excluding immediate family, owed over aggregately $5,000, excluding residence mortgage, student or auto loans, or other ordinary loans. Name of each business if a member of the board, director, or officer. W. Va. Code Ann. § 6B-2-7. Property: For filer and spouse: Name and address of each business if interest of $10,000 or more, including real property. W. Va. Code Ann. § 6B-2-7. Amount Categories: Interest group categories: electric utilities, gas utilities, telephone utilities, water utilities, cable television companies, interstate transportation companies, intrastate transportation companies, oil or gas retail, wholesale, exploration, production or drilling companies, banks, savings and loan associations, loan or finance companies, manufacturing companies, surface mining companies, deep mining companies, mining equipment companies, chemical companies, insurance companies, retail companies, beer, wine or liquor companies or distributors, recreation related companies, timbering companies, hospitals or other health care providers, trade associations, professional associations, associations of public employees or public officials, counties, cities or towns, labor organizations, waste disposal companies, wholesale companies, groups or associations promoting gaming or lotteries, advertising companies, media companies, race tracks, promotional companies, lobbying, economic development entities, state government, construction, information technology and legal service providers. W. Va. Code Ann. § 6B-2-7. Prev Next Wisconsin Occupation and Income: For filer and immediate family: income source if $1,000 or more. Donor of any gift if value over $50, excluding gifts from family. Wis. Stat. Ann. § 19.44. Business Associations: Identity of every associated organization and the nature of the association. Name of all debtors owed $5,000 or more, and approximate amount owed. For filer and immediate family: Identity of every organization if owned securities valued at $5,000 or more, identity of such securities and approximate value. Identify business entity if received $10,000 or more income or 10% or greater interest. Wis. Stat. Ann. § 19.44. Property: For filer and immediate family: Real property located in this state if interest held is 10% or greater or equity value of $5,000 or more. Wis. Stat. Ann. § 19.44. Amount Categories: Amounts can be reported as more than or less than $50,000. Wis. Stat. Ann. § 19.44. Prev Next Wyoming Occupation and Income: Business address, phone. List of compensated offices, directorships, salaried employment, job title; including names, addresses of entities. Names, addresses of income sources. Excludes offices and directorships in a nonprofit corporation where no compensation is received for service. Wyo. Stat. Ann. § 9-13-108. Business Associations: Name, address of business interests in which 10+ percent owned. Wyo. Stat. Ann. § 9-13-108. Property: Yes or no as to whether real estate leases or royalties held. Wyo. Stat. Ann. § 9-13-108. Amount Categories: Amounts specifically not required; only sources. Wyo. Stat. Ann. § 9-13-108. Prev

