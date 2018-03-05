Esserman’s $25K Contract Requires Interviews, Reviewing Laws, and Writing a Report

Through an Access to Public Records Act (APRA) request, GoLocalProv secured a copy of the contract between the City of Central Falls and former Providence and New Haven Police Chief Dean Esserman.

READ THE CONTRACT BELOW

Esserman landed a sole source contract from Central Falls’ Mayor James Diossa’s Administration. The city did not issue a request for proposals (RFP).

Esserman was forced to resign as Police Chief in Providence after GoLocalProv unveiled that Esserman hosted a party at his home for children who were consuming alcohol and drugs.

After his stint in Providence, he was hired as Police Chief in New Haven, but was later forced to resign after a series of incidents in that city.

The contract signed by Diossa’s office and Esserman, now of the non-profit Police Foundation, was awarded to that firm and not Esserman individually.

Contract Requires

According to the “scope of work,” Esserman is to interview the mayor, City Council, police executive committee, officers and “community stakeholders.”

He is to review “laws, regulations, and ordinances.”

The Police Foundation “will deliver to the City of Central Falls a written report outlining the items identified in the scope of work no later than four months after the Police Foundation conducts its first visit.”

“The mission of the Police Foundation is to advance policing through innovation and science. It was established in 1970 by a grant from the Ford Foundation, and its work over almost five decades has proven to be a catalyst for significant changes in policing over the years,” says the company’s website.

In 2012, retired chief of police of the Redlands (CA) Police Department, Jim Bueermann, took over as the head of the Police Foundation.

Read Esserman’s $25,000 Central Falls Contract - 2018

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.