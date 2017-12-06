Environment RI “Heartbroken” Over Trump’s Decision to Cut Over $2 Million Acres of Land
Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Following Trump's statement, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke released a report recommending that eight of the United States’ other national monuments, including the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument, lose their current protections.
Environment Rhode Island’s Kelsey Lamp issued the following statement:
“We are heartbroken by the Trump administration’s latest action to put even more of our public lands, waters, and wildlife on the chopping block. Our national monuments protect treasured lands and marine ecosystems; areas that are home to critical wildlife and places where families can come together to camp, hike, and boat.
More than 2.7 million public comments calling on the federal government to maintain protections for our national monuments show the strong public support for protecting these lands and waters for wildlife and future generations of visitors.
We will continue to fight to protect the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts and our other public lands and waters.”
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- Fecteau: Dear Mr. Trump, Decertify This
- Trump Tax Reform Package Would Give RI’s Top 1% Nearly 2/3 of Total Cuts, Says Group
- Sunday Political Brunch: Is President Trump Undermining Himself?—October 15, 2017
- Horowitz: Trump Makes Wrong Choice on Healthcare Again
- Prof. Lawless Joins GoLocal LIVE and Discusses Trumps Tax Cuts and Whitehouse’s Opioid Problem
- Whitehouse’s Secret Dinner at Kushner & Trump’s Home Raises Questions of Conflict with Investigation
- Trump and Weinstein are “Apples and Oranges,” Says American University’s Lawless
- “I Won’t Be Politically Correct,” Said Former State Rep & Trump Campaign Chair Trillo on LIVE
- RI GOP’s Mendonca on PawSox, Trump, 2018 and More, on LIVE
- Fecteau: Will Trump’s Rhetoric Help Rein in Gun Violence?
- NEW: Whitehouse Dined With Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner, According to Reports
- RI Coalition for Israel Praises Trump for Decertifying Iran Deal
- Raimondo’s Polling Numbers in RI Are Second Lowest Only to Trump’s
- Fecteau: Moore Madness From Trump
- RI Dem Chair McNamara Warns of President Trump’s Tax Plan
- RI’s Faxon Plays Golf With President Trump
- Raimondo Calls Trump Tax Plan “an Unconscionable Handout to Millionaires & Billionaires”
- Professor Who Has Predicted Last 8 Elections, Says Trump Will Be Impeached
- This Friday Night On The Coalition Talk Radio - Net Neutrality Talk & Trump Tax Plan
- WJAR’s Parent Company Sinclair is Big Winner In Trump Administration FCC Reg Rollback
- Sunday Political Brunch—October 22 - Could There be a “Trump Effect” in 2018?
- Narragansett Customer, Restaurateur Battle Over Trump - Ends in No Trespass Order
- RI GOP Says RI Democrats Sound Like Trump
- Sunday Political Brunch: President Trump Had a Roller Coaster Week—November 5, 2017
- Horowitz: Flynn Plea Agreement Spells Trouble for Trump Administration