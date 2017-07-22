Elorza Names Malone Chief Operating Officer for Providence, Replaces “Resigned” Muksian
Saturday, July 22, 2017
As GoLocal reported:
On March 9, the Elorza Administration submitted Tashi Hamilton, a Massachusetts resident, as their candidate to replace outgoing license administrator Serena Conley, but the Providence City Council rejected the nomination last Thursday, questioning why the city would support a candidate who didn't meet the minimum qualifications, including having a bachelor's degree, which Hamilton does not have.
GoLocal noted Hamilton had no Rhode Island ties in a recent article, Providence Board of Licenses Under Fire Again, on March 14.
A GoLocal investigation Muksian's Facebook page shows both an extensive social media relationship with Stephen Hamilton, father of Tashi Hamilton, and acknowledgement that Muksian bought a horse from Stephen Hamilton. Muksian did not respond to request for comment as to her relationship with Hamilton on Monday. READ THE REST OF THE STORY HERE
Melissa Malone
Malone will oversee all of the City of Providence’s operational functions while serving as senior advisor to the Mayor, claims the Mayor's office.
“I am honored and excited to be joining Mayor Elorza’s team. He truly recognizes that the vitality of Providence is critical to Rhode Island’s future - as Providence flourishes so shall all of Rhode Island. I look forward to working with the Mayor, the Council, and the dedicated employees of the City of Providence to continue to move Providence forward,” said Malone.
Malone will begin her work on August 28.
“Melissa brings a strong record of leadership and invaluable municipal and executive management experience. I’m pleased to welcome her and the other new members of our team,” said Elorza.
Most recently, Malone served as Principal of M2 Consulting after founding the firm in May 2016. The company specializes in providing a variety of services like contract analysis; project and compliance management; strategic planning, design and evaluation; data curation and analysis; and policy creation to municipalities and non-profits.
Prior to that, Malone worked as Municipal Finance Counsel for the State of Rhode Island where she was Governor Gina Raimondo’s liaison to the Division of Municipal Finance.
Malone also served as General Counsel and Deputy Treasurer for then Rhode Island State Treasurer Raimondo. In her role in the Treasurer’s Office, she oversaw legal aspects of all office operations.
She was also a designated representative for the State of Rhode Island Retirement Board Committees, Pension Study Commission, and bond issuances. Before taking on the role of General Counsel and Deputy Treasurer, Malone served as Assistant Director of Member Services for the Treasurer’s Office.
Malone earned a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut before earning a Juris Doctorate from the University of Connecticut School of Law.
Other Positions Filled
Additionally, Elorza named Sabrina Solares-Hand as the affiliate director of buying and State Rep. Grace Diaz as MBE/WBE outreach director.
April Brown has been named the turnaround arts program director.
Providence Finances - Benchmark Report - 2016
