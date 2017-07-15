Elorza Names Buco Acting Director of Public Property
Saturday, July 15, 2017
"Al brings invaluable knowledge of city operations to the position and I look forward to working with him in this capacity. The City of Providence thanks Alan Sepe for his countless years of service and dedication and we wish him the best of luck in the future,” said Elorza.
Alan Sepe will take the position of Facilities Manager for the North Smithfield School Department.
Al Buco
Buco, who was born and raised in Providence, has worked for the City for 25 years and has been in his current position of Coordinator of Public Property for the past 17 years.
In this role he has served as lead on projects surrounding building energy efficiency and renovations, managed operations of maintenance staff and graffiti task force, and served as primary contact for city vendors who provided infrastructure services.
