VIDEO: Mayor Elorza Takes a Spill Learning to Skateboard in Providence
Friday, May 18, 2018
While demonstrating his skateboarding skills — he had a bit of a face-planting accident.
The “training session” took place at the downtown skate park off of Washington Street in Providence.
Reports are that Elorza was not injured, but his office refused to comment on the incident and his future skateboarding.
