VIDEO: Mayor Elorza Takes a Spill Learning to Skateboard in Providence

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza has taken a number of hits recently — he is battling with the Providence Teachers Union over education in Providence and his traffic camera program has been forced to be revamped after a federal court class action lawsuit was filed, but those may not be as bad as Friday’s skateboarding episode.

While demonstrating his skateboarding skills — he had a bit of a face-planting accident.

The “training session” took place at the downtown skate park off of Washington Street in Providence.

Reports are that Elorza was not injured, but his office refused to comment on the incident and his future skateboarding.

