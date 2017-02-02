video: Elorza Claims Progress in State of the City, But Critics Raise Serious Concerns

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza cited the largest surplus in the city's recent history, the city's improved bond rating, and plans to invest in infrastructure and education at Wednesday's State of the City, as making him "more optimistic than ever" about the potential of Providence -- but other elected officials questioned just how well the state's capital city is doing.

"Mayor Elorza noted that at the end of FY 15, the city faced a $13 million cumulative deficit and that by reforming the way the city puts budgets together, FY 16 ended with the largest surplus in the city’s records. This was recognized by Fitch Ratings which upgraded Providence’s bond rating last year. Furthermore, the city will be paying off its cumulative deficit sooner than anyone expected and is poised to once again have a rainy day fund by the end of FY 17," said the city in a statement.

In his over 20 minute speech, Elorza called for, among other things, $120 million for a five year capital improvement project.

"Investing considerably in infrastructure and repairing roads, bridges, sewers and the buildings that residents use each day is among the highest priorities for the administration," said Elorza. "To establish a predictable and reliable schedule for investments, the administration recently submitted a 5-year Capital Improvement Plan to the City Plan Commission."

Elorza, who will release his Fiscal Year 2018 budget proposal in the coming weeks, noted two upcoming events for Providence residents to get involved.

"A Citywide Conversation on Education is scheduled for... Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 5:30 p.m., while a Citywide Conversation on a Long-term Vision for Kennedy Plaza is scheduled for Thursday, February, 16, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.," said the city in a release.

Reaction, Pension Funding, and More

City Council President Luis Aponte responded to the State of the City on Wednesday, touching up on the battle over charter school funding -- and the need to take a "bold' step to address the city's dire pension costs, namely a $900 million unfunded pension liability.

"I think we're moving in the right direction, we have to buckle down on the things that are important to people in neighborhoods and we've got to do those things well," said Aponte. "We have to make some hard decisions about where we invest our scarce education dollars. While I believe parents should have every choice for educational opportunity for their kids, we cannot leave our public schools under-resourced and allow our poorest kids to languish in those buildings."

"The biggest challenge before us is resolving some of our financial issues," said Aponte. "It's not lost on anyone that we need a bold step forward in addressing our pension and post employment heathcare costs."

"I think there are a series of bold steps that can be taken but it needs to happen in a way that brings everyone to the table and really reflects the common interest that everyone has. People often act out of self-interest and retirees are receiving some pretty significant benefits," said Aponte. "If that pension system is to be lost that affects not only current employees but retirees as well. So I think we can all subscribe to the narrative that we all have something to lose and that we need to move forward and make some decisions. As someone who's served on the Council for 19 years, I take seriously the promise we've made to employees that we're going to provide them some sort of pension and we will make good on that promise."

Meanwhile, City Council Finance Chair John Igliozzi took issue with the Mayor's assessment of what constituted a "surplus."

"These types of speeches are about accentuating the positive stuff and glossing over the big financial troubles and issues. There's a lot of challenges in his speech, from the fact there's not really a city surplus," said Igliozzi. "It's a combination of money we set aside and not spending to do police and fire academies, and taking out a loan, and the called it a surplus. You don't take out a loan and call it a surplus. A surplus usually means I put aside money to pay for something and it costs less -- then I have extra."

Igliozzi noted the bond rating improvement was one of the speech's highlights, but like Aponte noted that the looming pension problems superseded it.

"There's a lot of positive things -- there's no doubt the bond rating went up but the city has systemic financial problems," said Igliozzo. "The pension system is a serious situation and hasn't been addressed. They didn't address it in this past [fire] contract, they're not looking to in any future contracts.

