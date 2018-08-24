Elorza Administration Improperly Paid Powerful Lobbyist $33,000 - Total Payments Exceed $100K
Friday, August 24, 2018
Elorza is the chairman of the Board of Contract and Supply.
In an interview with GoLocal, Walsh confirmed that his firm continues to be paid by the City of Providence.
Walsh told GoLocal that his firm, Government Strategies, does not have a contract with the city. “We may have had one in the beginning, but we haven’t in the past couple of years."
Elorza and full-time lobbyist and part-time City Council President David Salvatore refused to respond to questions about the payments to Walsh’s firm — which have neither been approved by the Board of Contract and Supply nor is there an executed contract in effect between the City with the Warwick-based lobbying firm.
Walsh and others in the firm have been campaign donors to both Elorza and Salvatore.
Both Elorza and Salvatore refused to answer:
* How were these payments allowed?
* How could they be approved by the City’s Finance office?
* Why has his firm been paid for months of lobbying when the General Assembly session is out?
According to City records, eleven payments of $3,300 payments were made monthly from August of 2017 thru to June of 2018.
In 2017, City Treasurer James Lombardi was holding the checks because of the lack of authorization by the Board of Contract and Supply. "He hasn't cut a $36,000 check to Government Strategies Inc. because the administration never asked the city's Board of Contract and Supply for approval to hire the firm. Lombardi contends that all city contracts worth more than $5,000 must be approved by the board before he releases a payment. He said he doesn't believe the lobbying contract needs to go out to bid, but the board does need to vote in favor of the agreement," reported WPRI.
"I am surprised by the lack of transparency in the hiring of outside attorneys and consultants," Lombardi told WPRI.
The retroactive approval of the older payments was the last time the payments were brought before Board for approval.
Walsh is being paid $3,000 per month even for those months the General Assembly is not in session.
Walsh, who has been a power broker at the Rhode Island State House for decades, is also the lobbyist for the Providence Journal and was hired by the newspaper to fight off efforts by the League of Cities and Towns as well as then-Governor Lincoln Chafee and Governor Gina Raimondo to eliminate the decades-old and arcane requirement that legal notices have to be published in a print newspaper.
Related Articles
- Small Business Owners Blast Elorza for Parking Ban Decision
- EDITORIAL: Mayor Elorza’s War on Small Businesses
- R.W. Alley: Mayor Elorza Says “Visit Providence”
- NEW: Elorza Vetoes Plastic Bag Ban, After Approval by Providence City Council
- Tuesday on LIVE: Plastic Bag Ban Advocate Schimberg on Elorza’s Veto & REVELFEST’s Davia
- Riley: Will Mayor Elorza Stiff The Pension Plan Again?
- McKee Criticizes Elorza on Speed Cameras Following Regunberg Endorsement
- Elorza’s Former Chief of Staff is $5,000 a Month Lobbyist For Traffic Camera Company
- R.W. Alley: Elorza Films a Blockbuster
- Providence Mayoral Candidate Dennis Blasts Elorza on Traffic Cameras
- Elorza Flip-Flops, Backs Lt. Gov. Challenger Regunberg After Refusing to Support Ranglin-Vassell
- Elorza Spends to Upgrade His Office Security, Draws Criticism
- LIVE: Providence Community Leader Schimberg “Disappointed” in Elorza Plastic Bag Ban Veto
- Providence Schools in Chaos — Teachers Union Blisters Elorza for Comments About Teachers and Race
- “Providence Needs a Full-Time Mayor,” Says DeRobbio on LIVE on Elorza’s Out-of-State Travel
- VIDEO: Mayor Elorza Takes a Spill Learning to Skateboard in Providence
- Elorza Administration Fills In Iconic Federal Hill Fountain
- NEW: DeRobbio Blasts Elorza Over Federal Hill Fountain Disrepair
- Riley: Elorza Purposely Underfunds Disastrous Providence Pension Plans
- Elorza Administration Reverses Position - April Traffic Camera Hearings Are Postponed
- EXCLUSIVE: Poll Shows Elorza Vulnerable in Re-Election Bid for Providence Mayor
- Elorza’s 2019 Budget - No Tax Increase & No Effort to Resolve Billions in Unfunded Pension & OPEB
- Elorza’s Growing Latino Problem — Only 39% Support Him and Performance Under Fire