EG Town Manager Corrigan’s Consolidation Plan Approved by Town Council
Thursday, March 29, 2018
Under the plan, Town and School Department’s finance and human resource functions will be consolidated to deliver a united enterprise that allows the School Department to commit more resources to its educational goals.
“This is a great initiative that will create a unique umbrella for children, individuals, and families. This collaboration will not only enhance services, but also embraces and broadens the entire spectrum of services we’re able to provide,” said substance abuse Director Houghtaling.
The Plan
The consolidated model was first introduced nine months ago by Corrigan in response to the School Department’s structural deficit.
Under the plan, the Parks and Recreation Department and Human and Senior Services Department are combined at the director level to create a unified Community Services and Parks Department.
The Town’s Substance Abuse Prevention Program also functions under the new department to share resources, foster innovation, and coordinate program space.
The reorganization creates mid-level positions to expand the suite of services offered to East Greenwich residents of all ages and needs. These positions serve three distinct areas—recreation programs, senior services, and social services—with a focus on quality programming and education, wraparound services, and robust outreach.
The cost-neutral reorganization preserves the employment of all current staff members in each department while expanding non-union staff roles.
