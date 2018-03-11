EG Town Manager Corrigan to Propose Expansion of Programs & Services in Reorganization Plan
Sunday, March 11, 2018
“This model furthers our efforts to make a meaningful investment and impact in the quality of life of every East Greenwich resident. We have great staff and programs in place, and additional resources will allow the Town to reach and serve more populations by fostering collaboration and innovation under one united department with a focus on wraparound services, programs, and support,” said Corrigan in a press release.
The proposal requires approval from the East Greenwich Town Council and will be considered in open session on Monday, March 12, at the 7:00 p.m. Town Council Meeting.
The Reorganization
Under the proposed model, the Parks and Recreation Department and Human and Senior Services Department will be combined at the director level to create a unified Community Services and Parks Department.
The Town’s Substance Abuse Prevention Program will also function under the new department to share resources, foster innovation, and coordinate program space.
“This is a great initiative that will create a unique umbrella for children, individuals, and families. From my perspective, substance abuse does not occur in a vacuum and this plan puts into place much of what I have been trying to achieve for many years. A community-based approach towards mental health and substance-related concerns has proven to be the most effective means for mitigating some of our toughest challenges. This collaboration will not only enhance services, but also embraces and broadens the entire spectrum of services we’re able to provide,” said East Greenwich substance abuse director Bob Houghtaling.
Corrigan will also propose to the Town Council the appointment of the Town’s current director of parks and recreation, Cathy Bradley, to serve as director of community services and parks.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- Lingerie To Love at Staci’s Place in East Greenwich
- #3 East Greenwich: RI’s Best Communities 2013
- NEW: Rabid Fox Found In East Greenwich
- La Salle, East Greenwich, Rogers/Tiverton Win RIIL Lax State Titles
- Iannuccilli of RE/MAX Professionals in East Greenwich Recognized as Top Team Leader
- East Greenwich Wins Third Straight DII Boys Lacrosse Title
- Path of Life Tour Live - Tonight in East Greenwich
- New Medical Center in East Greenwich for Lifespan
- NEW: East Greenwich’s Corvias Lands First Student Housing Project
- East Greenwich’s Dowd & Associates Launches Shoe Drive
- Deflategate Wins East Greenwich HS Team The Tufts Health Plan Inspirational 3k
- NEA’s Walsh Blasts East Greenwich Council Shake-Up, Corrigan Interim Manager
- East Greenwich’s Fachon, Who Fought the FDA for Experimental Treatment, Has Died