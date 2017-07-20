EG Man to Serve 10 Years in Federal Prison for Solicitation of 8-Year-Old Girl

An East Greenwich man was sentenced to serve 10 years in Federal Prison after enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Stephen Ferrante, 62, was sentenced on Thursday to 120 months in federal prison or attempting to persuade, induce, entice or coerce a minor to engage in sexual activity, announced Acting United States Attorney Stephen G. Dambruch.

Ferrante was also ordered to serve 5 years of supervised release upon completing of his term of incarceration.

Ferrante Pleads Guilty

Ferrante pleaded guilty on April 26, 2017, to use of any facility or means of interstate or foreign commerce to persuade, induce, entice or coerce a minor to engage in sexual activity.

At the time of his guilty plea, Ferrante admitted to the court that in January 2017, he communicated online, by text message and by telephone with an individual he believed to be arranging for him to have sexual contact with an 8-year-old girl.

Ferrante was arrested by members of the Rhode Island State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations agents, on January 12, 2017, when he arrived at a pre-determined location in Warwick where he believed he would be meeting with that person.

Ferrante has been detained since his arrest.

