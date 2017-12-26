EDITORIAL: The PawSox Stadium Solution

For nearly three years, far too much of Rhode Island’s energy has been consumed with an endless circular debate over the future of the PawSox and the requests by the ownership group for public subsidies for a new stadium.

On one side is a group of some of America’s most successful and wealthy businessmen who purchased a minor league baseball team of their own free will. Only one of them is a Rhode Island resident.

A second group is comprised of elected state officials who fear voter backlash, and are queasy about providing public dollars to a group of America’s super rich. Their enthusiasm is further muted when the package called for $38 million in public financing — sparking memories of the never ending Rhode Island nightmare of 38 Studios.

The third group is the most unlikely coalition of Progressive Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians, and taxpayer groups all adamantly opposed to public subsidies for the stadium.

There is a solution.

It is quite simple and fair.

The construct would preserve the PawSox’s continue play Rhode Island and begin the process of restoring the team’s brand — once beloved and now becoming a symbol of corporate greed.

1) The state of Rhode Island would acquire the land and provide a ground lease for 99-years to the PawSox ownership group, In addition, the state would build the necessary roads. A commitment similar to the development of the Patriot’s Gillette Stadium.

2) The owners of the PawSox would finance their own stadium. It is what Bob Kraft did, it is what Jeremy Jacobs did with the TD Bank Garden. This structure would allow the owners to begin to rebuild a relationship with Rhode Islanders. The PawSox were once a beloved iconic element of Rhode Island life, but the past three years of demands and threats has dismantled the legacy of Ben Mondor and crippled attendance.

For the owners of the PawSox the decision is becoming clear — they can be the corporate group that threatens and cajoles, they can be the group that moves the team away, or they can assert themselves as the civic minded leaders who create a permanent legacy and enhance the the lives of Rhode Islanders. Short money to create a positive legacy.

This deal would show that Rhode Islanders value the PawSox by providing millions to create and infrastructure and help to rehab Pawtucket and the deal would show that the owners appreciate the public support.

If not, best of luck in Worcester, Montreal or wherever. Rhode Island needs to move on to tackle other challenges and seize on bigger opportunities. (Maybe the better opportunity is to talk to Kraft about moving the Revolution to Providence anyway).

