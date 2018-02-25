EDITORIAL: Raimondo Denial of Ties to NRA Money - “We Call BS”
Sunday, February 25, 2018
On Saturday you, Governor Raimondo, emailed out to your supporters as an impassioned claim:
”I first heard about the shooting at in Parkland as I was walking into St. Raymond’s to get my ashes. I prayed for the victims, for their families, and for our nation. I prayed that we might also finally come together and do something about guns. After all, Scripture has taught me that grace is earned not by faith alone, but with faith and action.
Let’s protect Rhode Islanders and send a signal to the rest of the country that it is possible to fight the NRA and win.”
The only problem is the consistency. This past week’s investigation by GoLocal unveiled that you have taken four donations from the NRA’s top-paid lobbyist and you refuse to return the donations.
In Florida, students from Parkland are calling out hypocritical politicians. I’m going to happily ask him (Senator Marco Rubio) how much money he received from the National Rifle Association. But hey, you want to know something? It doesn’t matter, because I already know: $30 million. … To every politician who is taking donations from the NRA, shame on you!, said Florida Shooting Survivor Emma Gonzalez.
Please return the donations or keep quiet on the gun issue, otherwise, it is just BS.
Related Slideshow: Top Gun Lobby Recipients - 2018
Related Articles
- Raimondo Refuses to Return Campaign Donations from Gun Lobbyist
- LIVE: Providence Teachers Union Head Blasts Trump’s Guns in Schools Proposal
- “Active Shooter” Training Blasted by Rhode Island Gun Control Advocate
- RI Newspaper Publishes Full-Page Gun Ad on Eve of Sandy Hook Anniversary UPDATED
- NEW: URI Professor Under Fire for Calling NRA a ‘Terrorist Organization’
- RI General Assembly Approves Legislation Prohibiting Gun Possession by Domestic Abusers
- RI Ranks as the Least Dependent State on the Gun Industry in U.S.
- LIVE: RI Coalition Against Gun Violence’s Finn On Banning Assault Weapons
- Former RI Democratic Lt. Governor Blasts U.S. Congress Sit-In for Gun Control
- Horowitz: Military Leaders Making a Difference on Gun Control Debate
- Fecteau: Will Trump’s Rhetoric Help Rein in Gun Violence?
- The Scoop: Profughi Questions Brown Poll, Hodgson Releases NRA Survey, and More
- RI’s Top Elected Officials Who Take the Most Gun Lobby Money
- LIVE: Rep. Ranglin-Vassell on Need for Community Response to Joblessness & Gun Violence in RI
- Rickman’s The Big View: The Outrageous American Gun Problem
- Whitcomb: Superman Teardown? CT’s Tough Gun Laws Seem to Work; Puppy Parties
- Guest MINDSETTER™ DiPersio: Domestic Violence Demands Gun Control Legislation
- Dominican National Indicted on Multiple Drug & Gun Charges