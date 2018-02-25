EDITORIAL: Raimondo Denial of Ties to NRA Money - “We Call BS”

Governor, you can’t claim to be a leader in fighting for stricter gun controls and, yet, simultaneously take campaign donations from the top lobbyist of the National Rifle Association — that is, to quote the students of Parkland High School, BS.

On Saturday you, Governor Raimondo, emailed out to your supporters as an impassioned claim:

”I first heard about the shooting at in Parkland as I was walking into St. Raymond’s to get my ashes. I prayed for the victims, for their families, and for our nation. I prayed that we might also finally come together and do something about guns. After all, Scripture has taught me that grace is earned not by faith alone, but with faith and action.

Let’s protect Rhode Islanders and send a signal to the rest of the country that it is possible to fight the NRA and win.”

The only problem is the consistency. This past week’s investigation by GoLocal unveiled that you have taken four donations from the NRA’s top-paid lobbyist and you refuse to return the donations.

In Florida, students from Parkland are calling out hypocritical politicians. I’m going to happily ask him (Senator Marco Rubio) how much money he received from the National Rifle Association. But hey, you want to know something? It doesn’t matter, because I already know: $30 million. … To every politician who is taking donations from the NRA, shame on you!, said Florida Shooting Survivor Emma Gonzalez.

Please return the donations or keep quiet on the gun issue, otherwise, it is just BS.

Related Slideshow: Top Gun Lobby Recipients - 2018

Prev Next Nicholas Mattiello Speaker of the House $6,175 Democrat Mattiello, who was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2006 and became Speaker in 2014, counts contributions totaling $3,425 from the NRA PAC; $2,550 from the Gun Owners PAC, and $200 from the NRA's top lobbyist. Prev Next Dominick Ruggerio Senate President $4,950 A member of the Senate since 1985, Democrat Ruggerio's NRA PAC donations on record -- dating back to 2002 -- total $4,050, and contributions from the Gun Owners PAC ($900) push Ruggerio's gun lobby influence just shy of $5000. Prev Next Michael McCaffrey Rhode Island State Senator $4,410 The Democratic Senate Majority Leader, who represents District 29 in Warwick, has taken in a NRA war chest, having first been elected in 1994, of at least $4,010. In addition, the Gun Owners PAC has given McCaffrey $400. Prev Next Joe Trillo Candidate for Governor and Former State Rep $4,020 The former Republican State Rep and honorary Trump campaign chair-turned independent candidate for Governor in 2018 amassed $4,020 in contributions from the NRA PAC in the past 15+ years. Prev Next Allan Fung Candidate for Governor and Cranston Mayor $3,330 Republican Fung, who is making a run for the state's highest office once again in 2018 after coming up short to Governor Gina Raimondo in 2014, amassed more donations from the Gun Owners PAC ($2300) than he did the NRA ($1000). Prev Next Frank Ciccone State Senator $3,125 A Democrat representing parts of Providence and North Providence since 2002, Ciccone -- who faced a strong primary challenge from Doris De Los Santos in 2016, has received contributions $2875 from the NRA PAC, and $250 from the Gun Owners PAC. Prev Next Robert Jacquard State Representative $2050 A Democrat from Cranston first elected in 1992, Jacquard is shown to have gotten $1550 from the NRA PAC, and $500 from the Gun Owners PAC dating back to 2002. Prev Next Stephen Ucci State Representative $1840 The Democratic Cranston and Johnston State Rep first elected in 2004 has taken in at least $1,550 from the NRA PAC, according to Board of Elections records, as well as $290 from the Gun Owners PAC. Prev Next Susan Sosnowski State Senator $1600 Sosnowski, a Democrat who has represented District 37 (New Shoreham, South Kingstown) since 1996, has been among the top NRA PAC recipients over the years with $1,100 in contributions and $500 from the Gun Owners PAC. Prev Next Hanna Gallo State Senator $1400 First elected in 1998, Gallo, a Democrat who represents Cranston and West Warwick, has received $1400 in donations from the NRA PAC. Prev

