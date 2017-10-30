EDITORIAL: Providence’s Grisly Decline (PART 2)

Two weeks ago GoLocal published the below editorial — we have chosen to update the editorial with updates of what has transpired in just the past two weeks relative to the issues raised.

The editorial pointed at the failure of city government led by Jorge Elorza. The editorial is not intended to degrade the city — the very opposite. The hope is that the often disconnected Mayor of Providence might realize that his lack of effort and attention to the job has dire consequences.

Updates are marked below:

Shawn Montrond, age 25, has died. He was shot on Friendship Street last week and then died on Saturday night after being hospitalized for days. Another life cut short.

UPDATE: No one was killed by street violence in Providence in the past two weeks. There were a number of shootings.

ATVs race around neighborhoods, as the police are told not to chase by the Elorza Administration. Another little decay in the quality of life.

UPDATE: On Saturday Night an ATV gang ran over a pedestrian in downtown Providence. This follows a gang of 40 to 50 ATVs than raced around the East Side of Providence the week earlier targeting pedestrians and bikers.

The Mile-and-a-Quarter restaurant, which used to be the type of place you took your grandmother to on her birthday, now houses an adult club. It is the kind of club that should be on Allens Avenue. Another little decay in the quality of life.

UPDATE: Five shots were fired outside the Penthouse -- just the latest episode tied to the club licensed under Elorza’s Licensing Board. No one was injured in the shooting on Providence’s East Side. The Club will face a hearing on Tuesday.

The ever-present panhandling on what seems like nearly every city corner and busy intersection. More people forced to plead for money and more people feeling intimidated to give. Another little decay in everyone’s quality of life.

UPDATE: No change in status.

Fights in Kennedy Plaza in the middle of the day. A feeling of being less safe and a little decay in everyone’s quality of life.

UPDATE: No reported episodes.

Graffiti blanketing Benefit Street — one of the most historic streets in America. Another little decay in the quality of life.

UPDATE: Graffiti is ongoing and endless across all neighborhoods in the City.

Houses broken into, cars vandalized, beatings and robberies.

UPDATES: Ongoing and endless across all neighborhoods in the City.

Shop owners being crippled by the loss of business tied to the city’s expansion of parking meters. More businesses closing. Another little decay in the quality of life.

UPDATES: Ongoing and endless across all neighborhoods in the City.

In Providence, so much for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We are trading it for Mayor Jorge Elorza's laissez-faire approach to crime, decay, and the loss of the sense of safety.

