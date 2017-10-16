EDITORIAL: Providence’s Grisly Decline

Shawn Montrond, age 25, has died. He was shot on Friendship Street last week and then died on Saturday night after being hospitalized for days. Another life cut short.

ATVs race around neighborhoods, as the police are told not to chase by the Elorza Administration. Another little decay in the quality of life.

The Mile-and-a-Quarter restaurant, which used to be the type of place you took your grandmother to on her birthday, now houses an adult club. It is the kind of club that should be on Allens Avenue. Another little decay in the quality of life.

The ever-present panhandling on what seems like nearly every city corner and busy intersection. More people forced to plead for money and more people feeling intimidated to give. Another little decay in everyone’s quality of life.

Fights in Kennedy Plaza in the middle of the day. A feeling of being less safe and a little decay in everyone’s quality of life.

Graffiti blanketing Benefit Street — one of the most historic streets in America. Another little decay in the quality of life.

Houses broken into, cars vandalized, beatings and robberies.

Shop owners being crippled by the loss of business tied to the city’s expansion of parking meters. More businesses closing. Another little decay in the quality of life.

In Providence, so much for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We are trading it for Mayor Jorge Elorza's laissez-faire approach to crime, decay, and the loss of the sense of safety.

