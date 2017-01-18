Editorial: Providence Students and Taxpayers Should Walkout Together — Over Providence Test Scores

There is a reason to take to the streets in Providence. There is an injustice that has raged on for decades and shows no sign of significant improvement. It is a disservice that is not universal — it does not take place in more affluent communities. While there have been small pockets of improvements, in the grand scheme, they are statistically not relevant.

Action needs to be taken now.

To unveil these racial and economic disparities, one needs to know just two data points. Sadly, these are just two in a vast array of injustices that are perpetrated across the city of Providence. The numbers don’t lie. The lives are impacted. The money is ineffective.

The first statistic is that the percentage of students who are proficient at reading at grade level at Central High School is 12.3 percent.

Yes, you read it correctly. In the entire school, just one in eight can read at grade level.

This is an outrage. These students are economically disadvantaged. Taxpayers dollars are ineffective — de facto, wasted.

If that number does not make you want to take to the streets, how about this one — the percentage of Central High School students who are proficient at math is 9.4%.

Are there students, parents and teachers working to improve the school? Certainly. And if they are wildly successful and improve the percentage who are proficient at these critical skills by an amazing 50 percent — then they will be 18.45 percent proficient in reading and 14.1 percent in math.

These numbers are an embarrassment. They have been realities under Presidents going back to Jimmy Carter.

It is time to leave our schools, our offices and our homes and unite. This is a real injustice. It is a waste of talent and resources not to create an educational structure that provides children basic tools to compete, learn and succeed in life.

Let's march.

