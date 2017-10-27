EDITORIAL: Picketing Raimondo’s Home is Over the Line
Friday, October 27, 2017
Certainly, we are in a new era where the President of the United States has taken the First Amendment to its limits in speech and on Twitter.
Thursday night’s picket by No LNG in PVD of Governor Gina Raimondo’s home was simply inappropriate and callous. Certainly, the public and the media can often be infuriated by the lack of availability to meet and interview the Governor.
But, Raimondo is not only the elected Governor of Rhode Island, but also a mother of two school-age children. And, those two children deserve the right to feel safe in their home.
If you want an environment where only older men run for office — actions like this will ensure it. Mothers will choose to protect their children from all threats.
Actions like this will make candidates with young children think twice before running.
There are plenty of places to picket the Governor — outside her home is cheap bullying and inappropriate.
You lose the message and your credibility as messengers when you transform the protest into one which you have to know is simply “over the line.”
An apology is in order. Only Trump doesn't apologize.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
