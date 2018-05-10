EDITORIAL: Pawtucket Can’t Afford Pawtucket, Let Alone the PawSox Deal

The budget and pension numbers unveiled in the past week show that Pawtucket can’t afford Pawtucket let alone take on the responsibility of the financial requirement to fund the now pending PawSox stadium deal.

A report by Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner unveiled the pension fund for the retired Pawtucket police and firefighters is one of the worst-funded pension plans in Rhode Island. The $103 million fund has nearly 700 active and retired members — but the fund is underfunded by 57%.

Mayor Don Grebien released his FY 2018-19 budget and it is packed with a nearly 3 percent tax rate increase. The city needs to raise an additional $2.9 million without any additional resources for the underfunded pension fund -- or any resources for the potential PawSox obligations.

Pawtucket has been pounded — the Gamm Theater is moving to Warwick, Memorial Hospital has closed, Hasbro has announced that it is looking to consolidate its three Rhode Island locations (Providence, East Providence, and its corporate HQ in Pawtucket) into one location — which is likely to be in Providence.

According to the State House press release when the Rhode Island State Senate passed the financing scheme for a new stadium, “The state and city would provide $23 million and $15 million in principal debt respectively. The terms of the borrowing are estimated to be between 4 and 5 percent for 30 years, Annual debt service payments are estimated to be $2.3 million, $1.5 million and $963,000 for the team, state and city respectively.”

Pawtucket has budget and pension problems — problems that are growing in significance. Pawtucket needs to be able to manage Pawtucket.

Related Slideshow: Pawsox Stadium Timeline

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.