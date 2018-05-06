EDITORIAL: PawSox — Cooking the Number. Stadium Funding Cannot Work with False Numbers

The Pawtucket Red Sox are inflating its attendance numbers. This is not foreign to sports franchises as their parent company claimed a sellout streak that was mocked by both fans and the media for years as both watched game after game with thousands of empty seats.

“The Red Sox's 10-year sellout streak, which never actually existed, was finally dispatched with a press box announcement. Over the loudspeaker came the number: 30,862. Thirty-one thousand, eight hundred and sixty-two fans, not bad for a rainy April evening, showed up to watch Boston blow a ninth-inning lead. It was not the first time the Red Sox played before empty seats, but thanks to MLB's liberal requirements, it was the first game not officially announced as a sellout since May 14, 2003,” wrote Deadspin in 2013.

The same guy who ran the Boston Red Sox then is the same guy who runs the Pawtucket Red Sox now -- Larry Lucchino.

In most cases, the overinflation of the number of fans in the ballpark doesn’t really matter. In the case, the PawSox owners are requesting nearly $40 million in public financing, so it certainly does.

The foundation of the financing structure and the ability to pay off the debt is tied to the revenue assumptions of the actual number of fans in the building.

As GoLocalProv reported this week, “the Pawtucket Red Sox are inflating their attendance by as much as 300 percent. A GoLocal review of the reported attendance versus the actual number of paid in-stadium fans raises questions about the financial viability of the proposed financing scheme now being considered by the Rhode Island General Assembly.”

“The PawSox reported attendance to the International League was 2,328 for Tuesday night's game, and when pressed by GoLocal on the attendance number they were told by a PawSox spokesperson that the turnstile count was 1,444, but according to photos taken at McCoy, the attendance was approximately 400. PawSox officials refused to explain how the team's turnstile number could be 1,000 fans higher -- or more than 300 percent,” reported GoLocal. Please note GoLocal waited until a near 70 degree perfect baseball night to count each fan in order to give the team every benefit.

Think 38 Studios deal, but the foundation of paying off the debt is eating hotdogs, buying hats, and parking revenue rather than producing and selling video games. There is no cheating the numbers.

The failure of Lucchino to provide proper numbers is not tied to it being early in the season or late in the season. The numbers are not seasonal, they are simply fictitious.

Let the buyer beware going forward. No one can claim that they did not know that this proposed financing scheme was not flawed now. The numbers are not the numbers. The numbers are phony.

The deal with the PawSox is NOT based on tickets sold, it is based on how many people show up and eat, drink and be merry. If the PawSox ownership group believe the numbers -- then let them guarantee the financing structure rather than the City of Pawtucket and the State of Rhode Island.

Equally disturbing is a top league official confirmed to GoLocal that the league has no standard for reporting attendance — welcome to the minor leagues.

