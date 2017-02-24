EDITORIAL: “Landing Norwegian Air is Rhode Island at Its Finest”
Friday, February 24, 2017
“Landing Norwegian Air is Rhode Island at its finest,” were the apropos remarks made by Jonathan Savage, Chair of the Airport Corporation at the announcement of the airline’s selection of T.F. Green as a hub.
For the first time in Rhode Island history, T.F. Green will be a year around international airport. The airline is widely recognized as high quality and low fare.
Tremendous credit needs to be given to Governor Gina Raimondo, Savage, and RI Airport Corporation President and CEO Iftikhar Ahmad.
On Thursday morning 10,000 tickets went on sale for $65 one way fares to Ireland, Scotland, and Northern Ireland — they were sold out 12 hours later.
The implication of Norwegian Air to RI is limitless - tourism to and from Europe at best pricing. It allows for business travel to Europe cheaper than taking the Acela to New York City.
Rhode Island was able to land Norwegian because a cross section of government, business, and tourism leaders joined together to communicate a strong commitment to landing Norwegian.
Sadly, the group working to bring Norwegian to Rhode Island had to overcome the efforts of Congressmen David Cicilline and Jim Langevin who co-sponsored legislation in 2016 that would have blocked Norwegian from operating in the United States.
Raimodo, Ahmad, and Savage deserve credit for focus and skill. Rhode Island will be better and more competitive for their leadership. As Raimondo said in an interview on GoLocal LIVE that if approved, Norwegian Air is a “game changer” for Rhode Island. Governor, GoLocal agrees.
Related Slideshow: Seven Things You Need to Know About Norwegian Air
#5
How many jobs will be created?
Initially, 75 Rhode Island-based employees will be hired and that is expected to immediately grow to 200. Additionally, direct jobs tied to the expansion are expected to create another 200.
Included in these first 75 are the flight crews. Pilots on average earn $120,000 to $250,000.
#6
What is the weekly schedule?
• Year-round service to Edinburgh from Providence: Flights will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays starting June 16; Service will be reduced on certain routes during the winter 2017/2018 season.
• Service to Belfast will be twice weekly from Providence as of July 2. Days of operations will change between the summer 2017 and the winter 2017/2018 winter season.
• Service to Dublin from Providence: Flights will operate five weekly flights starting July 2. Days of operations from Providence will change between the summer 2017 and the winter 2017/2018 winter season.
• Service to Shannon from Providence will begin on July 3 with twice-weekly flights. Days of operations will change between the summer 2017 and the winter 2017/2018 winter season.
• Year-round service to Cork from Providence will start on July 1 with three weekly flights. Days of operations will change between the summer 2017 and the winter 2017/2018 winter season.
#7
Why is this such a “game changer” for Rhode Island’s economy?
In the early 1990s, then-Governor Bruce Sundlun envisioned and realized a redevelopment and expansion of T.F. Green. The airport exploded. When Southwest Airlines came, the airport reached new popularity and transformed as a significant alternative to Logan, but over the past few years competition took its toll on Green.
Now, Sundlun's dream and vision of Green being an international hub is becoming real. The airport has the opportunity to be a spark to international tourism and business.
Related Articles
- White House’s Spicer: Norwegian Air Expansion is Pro-Jobs, Providence Expansion Pending
- Norwegian Airlines Picks Providence for $69 European Flights, But Trump Has Last Word
- Providence On Short List for Norwegian Air Flights to Ireland for $69 Each Way
- Tourism Officials Fight to Bring Norwegian Air to RI, Langevin and Cicilline Fight Against Airline
- Senate Majority Leader Ruggerio Says Norwegian Air Would Be Boost to RI’s Economy and Jobs
- FAA Has Approved Norwegian Air for TF Green, $69 Fare to Ireland One Step Closer
- Langevin Flips and Now Supports Airport’s Position on Norwegian Air in Rhode Island
- Seven Things You Need to Know About Norwegian Air Flights
- EDITORIAL: At Least There Is One Mayor Trying to Address the Panhandling Issue
- EDITORIAL: Dear Gov. Raimondo, “Why Don’t You Pay Us Girls As Much As Boys”
- EDITORIAL: Providence’s $40 Million Bond Chaos
- EDITORIAL: It Is Time to Drop Football at URI
- EDITORIAL: Clinton and Raimondo’s Secrecy Troubles
- EDITORIAL: Vote
- EDITORIAL: Time for Leadership, Governor Raimondo
- EDITORIAL: No One is Safe Downtown, Elorza’s Press Secretary Robbed at City Hall
- EDITORIAL: Kudos to Governor Chafee, Now It’s Raimondo’s Turn
- EDITORIAL: Elorza Gives Tax Break to One Greenhouse Gas Producer But Blocks Another
- EDITORIAL: The Creepiest School in America
- EDITORIAL: Question #8 (Providence), Chaotic $40 Million Request for “Infrastructure”
- EDITORIAL: Question #7, More Affordable Housing is Critical
- EDITORIAL: Embrace Fane’s $150M Investment in Providence. We Can Perfect the Design.
- EDITORIAL: The State of RI’s Technology Does Not Work. Let’s Fix It.
- EDITORIAL: Mr. Berens, If You Want Public Money, You Need to Provide Public Disclosure
- EDITORIAL: Do as I Say, Not as I Invest, Says Sheldon Whitehouse
- Editorial: Providence Students and Taxpayers Should Walkout Together — Over Providence Test Scores
- EDITORIAL: Question #1, Expansion of Gambling is a Business Decision
- EDITORIAL: Question #2, It is Time to Restore Ethics to the General Assembly
- EDITORIAL: Question #6, Enhancing Quality of Life in RI
- EDITORIAL: Question #5, It Smells Like Low Tide
- EDITORIAL: Question $4, Improving Education and Innovation in RI
- EDITORIAL: Question #3, Our Responsibility to Those Who Served
- EDITORIAL: If You Are Sick, Please Stay Home