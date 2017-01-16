EDITORIAL: Do as I Say, Not as I Invest, Says Sheldon Whitehouse

U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse has chided and lectured his colleagues in the United States Senate well over 100 times about the dangers of global warming while simultaneously having massive stockholdings in companies that are amongst the largest greenhouse producers.

Whitehouse refuses to answer questions about the contradictions.

Now, as Whitehouse is consistently blasting President-Elect Donald Trump’s appointment for Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos because she is for school choice and charter schools, it is unveiled that Whitehouse was an investor in one of the biggest for-profit efforts to take public schools private.

Whitehouse refuses to answer questions about the contradictions.

Certainly, Whitehouse has lots to say. He issues a lot of pronouncements, but it is hard to take them seriously when he is financially investing (and profiting) by betting on companies that are in direct conflict with the Senator’s words.

One thing for sure is regardless of the Senator’s passionate beliefs in education or the environment, they are inconsistent with his Wall Street investments.

