EDITORIAL: Do as I Say, Not as I Invest, Says Sheldon Whitehouse
Monday, January 16, 2017
Whitehouse refuses to answer questions about the contradictions.
Now, as Whitehouse is consistently blasting President-Elect Donald Trump’s appointment for Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos because she is for school choice and charter schools, it is unveiled that Whitehouse was an investor in one of the biggest for-profit efforts to take public schools private.
Certainly, Whitehouse has lots to say. He issues a lot of pronouncements, but it is hard to take them seriously when he is financially investing (and profiting) by betting on companies that are in direct conflict with the Senator’s words.
One thing for sure is regardless of the Senator’s passionate beliefs in education or the environment, they are inconsistent with his Wall Street investments.
