EDITORIAL: Belisle at Mount — One of the Greatest Eras in American Sports

Forget the “Bird Years” or “Belichick and Brady.”

The greatest sports era in New England history -- and maybe American sports history -- is the coaching career of Bill Belisle at Mount Saint Charles.

Disney is already drooling for the movie rights.

Belisle built a sports powerhouse at a small Catholic boy’s school in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

The accomplishments are sports lore.

26 consecutive state titles (1978-2003).

32 state championships.

More than 1,000 wins.

2 first overall NHL draft picks — Brian Lawton, the first-ever American to be selected first overall in 1983 and Bryan Berard in 1995.

More than 20 Mounties who have gone on to be drafted by NHL clubs, including 2015 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Mathieu Schneider.

And those are just some of the numbers.

For those that played for Belisle, the affection will last a lifetime. Since 1975, thousands of young men had the opportunity to learn how to compete and win and lose under his guidance.

Well, mostly win.

Playing for Mount hockey is analogous to playing football at Notre Dame or Alabama — it proves you played for a winner.

"When I was a kid at Mount Saint Charles we'd skate for six or seven hours a day in the summer. Kids today can't do that because things are too structured and regimented. I think USA Hockey is trying to right some of the wrongs with the ADM,” said Mathieu Schneider during his own induction into the Hall of Fame.

While times have changed and sports have changed, Belisle should be cherished for building a winning program, teaching young men excellence, and all without personal fanfare.

Bill Belisle is one of the most successful coaches in American sports history.

