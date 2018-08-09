EDITORIAL: Belisle at Mount — One of the Greatest Eras in American Sports
Thursday, August 09, 2018
The greatest sports era in New England history -- and maybe American sports history -- is the coaching career of Bill Belisle at Mount Saint Charles.
Disney is already drooling for the movie rights.
Belisle built a sports powerhouse at a small Catholic boy’s school in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.
The accomplishments are sports lore.
26 consecutive state titles (1978-2003).
32 state championships.
More than 1,000 wins.
2 first overall NHL draft picks — Brian Lawton, the first-ever American to be selected first overall in 1983 and Bryan Berard in 1995.
More than 20 Mounties who have gone on to be drafted by NHL clubs, including 2015 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Mathieu Schneider.
And those are just some of the numbers.
For those that played for Belisle, the affection will last a lifetime. Since 1975, thousands of young men had the opportunity to learn how to compete and win and lose under his guidance.
Well, mostly win.
Playing for Mount hockey is analogous to playing football at Notre Dame or Alabama — it proves you played for a winner.
"When I was a kid at Mount Saint Charles we'd skate for six or seven hours a day in the summer. Kids today can't do that because things are too structured and regimented. I think USA Hockey is trying to right some of the wrongs with the ADM,” said Mathieu Schneider during his own induction into the Hall of Fame.
While times have changed and sports have changed, Belisle should be cherished for building a winning program, teaching young men excellence, and all without personal fanfare.
Bill Belisle is one of the most successful coaches in American sports history.
Related Slideshow: 15 of Bill Belisle’s Career Accomplishments - August 2018
2016 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Inductee
Belisle was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame on Wednesday, November 31, 2016.
He was inducted alongside Craig Janney and the 1996 World Cup of Hockey Team
See His Speech Below:
PHOTO: Mount Hockey Twitter
Over 1,000 Career Wins
On Friday, February 3, 2018, Mount Saint Charles defeated Smithfield 9-2 to give Belisle the 1,000th win of his career.
The mark is the most wins ever by any high school hockey coach in the country.
He entered the season with 990 career wins.
In the game, six different players scored including Belisle’s grandson, James Belisle.
PHOTO: Mount Hockey Twitter
Mount Saint Charles Athletic Hall of Fame Inductee
Not surprisingly, Belisle was inducted into the Mount Saint Charles Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.
Players that Belisle coached, who are also in the Mount Hall of Fame, include: Garth Snow, Mathieu Schnieder, Brian Lawton, Keith Carney, Brian Bouche, Bryan Berard, Jeff Jillson, the 1977-78 Boys Hockey Team, Dave Capuano,
PHOTO: NHL
2018 RI Hockey Hall of Famer
Belisle will be inducted into the Rhode Island Hockey Hall of Fame as part of its inaugural class on September 20, 2018.
Other members of the class include Bryan Berard, Ron Wilson, Cammi Granato, Brian Lawton and more.
The only question now is how many more Halls of Fame can tap Belisle.
PHOTO: USA Hockey
Returned to Coach Following Accident
While Mount was going for their sixth straight state Championship in 1983, Belisle fell on the ice during practice and fractured his skull.
The injury left him in a coma.
After a year-long recovery process, Belisle returned to Mount to continue his winning ways.
Will be Named Coach Emeritus
Despite new leadership taking over the hockey program, Belisle will stay with the program as a coach emeritus.
His son and coaching partner David will also remain in the program in a role yet to be determined by the new co-directors.
PHOTO: Mount Hockey Twitter
