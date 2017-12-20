East Greenwich Seeks Superior Court Ruling on Fire Dept. Reorganization
Wednesday, December 20, 2017
The suit also asks the court to address the event of the Town’s right to reorganize the platoon structure of the Fire Department.
“Currently, the Fire Department is incurring approximately 500 hours per week on overtime, which raises serious safety concerns. Clearly, something is wrong, and we are working to address that. The Town is asking the Court for guidance and direction to ensure East Greenwich resolves this situation in a manner that is fair and equitable to both the Union and taxpayers,” said East Greenwich Town Council President Suzanne Cienki.
The Town has decided to delay the implementation of a three-platoon structure while it awaits guidance from the Superior Court and continues negotiations.
