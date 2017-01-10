Welcome! Login | Register
 

DMX in Brawl with RI Vet Over Months of Unpaid Pit Bull Bills

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

GoLocalProv News Team and Kate Nagle

 

DMX has left dog with RI Vet for months

A Rhode Island animal shelter is in a battle with rapper DMX over unpaid kennel bill’s for DMX’s pit bull, who has been boarded at the facility since August — but has not paid since October. 

Four Paws Pet Resort owner Chad Callahan said that DMX is a “good guy,” and just wants to help the rapper out.

“He’s a good guy, he was a good paying client until October, when he stopped paying us. He’s been in here, we all know who he is,” said Callanan, of DMX’s pit bull, which he said is “intact.”

Battle Over Billing
“So I reach out to him on November 27 on my cell phone, not the business phone, and he picked up,” said Callahan. “We had a long discussion — I said you can’t keep animals in suspended animation with no end date. I said you owe us this [amount], it’s not good for the dog’s health, and if you can’t deal with him, you should really relinquish ownership.” The total outstanding bill is estimated at $1,600 by Callahan.


“I told him I’d help him out - a shelter’s a virtual death sentence,” said Callanan. “He said he’d get back to me, and he didn’t. A month later, we don’t hear from him, so we sent him a certified letter, to please relinquish control of the animal. The dog’s been there since August.”

Callahan said he just wanted to help the rapper out. 

“It’s not completely unusual, people who have had say house fires might have to board a dog for a while," said Callanan. "We just want to help."
 

 

