DMX in Brawl with RI Vet Over Months of Unpaid Pit Bull Bills
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Four Paws Pet Resort owner Chad Callahan said that DMX is a “good guy,” and just wants to help the rapper out.
“He’s a good guy, he was a good paying client until October, when he stopped paying us. He’s been in here, we all know who he is,” said Callanan, of DMX’s pit bull, which he said is “intact.”
Battle Over Billing
“So I reach out to him on November 27 on my cell phone, not the business phone, and he picked up,” said Callahan. “We had a long discussion — I said you can’t keep animals in suspended animation with no end date. I said you owe us this [amount], it’s not good for the dog’s health, and if you can’t deal with him, you should really relinquish ownership.” The total outstanding bill is estimated at $1,600 by Callahan.
“I told him I’d help him out - a shelter’s a virtual death sentence,” said Callanan. “He said he’d get back to me, and he didn’t. A month later, we don’t hear from him, so we sent him a certified letter, to please relinquish control of the animal. The dog’s been there since August.”
Callahan said he just wanted to help the rapper out.
“It’s not completely unusual, people who have had say house fires might have to board a dog for a while," said Callanan. "We just want to help."
Related Slideshow: 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - Jan. 10, 2017
Menorah
My name is Menorah and I am a 1 1/2 year old female. I am a beautiful and shy girl that is looking for a new best friend. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer. When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you!
Gibby
My name is Gibby and I am a 10 year old female. I am a shy senior girl that's just looking for a lovely new retirement home. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you!
Cleo
My name is Cleo. I am a 11-year-old female sweetheart. My feline-ality is "Love Bug". Do you seek affection? I do! If you also like petting, purrs, and paws kneading your lap, I think we might have a LOT in common. I'm looking for "someone who enjoys quiet times and togetherness." Could that someone be you?
Elma
My name is Elma and I am a 2 year old female. I am an active girl with an independent and quirky personality. My feline-ality is "Executive". I have to say, I'm a busy cat. First, I've got to check out what's happening out the window. Next, I'll see if any closets or cupboards need looking into. And then there are my naps ? can't be late for those. I can fit a little socializing into my schedule. Shall we plan on breakfast and dinner? I hope you like kibbles.
Sweet Pea
My name is Sweet Pea and I am a 12 year old female. I am a sweet senior girl who wants a new best friend to love. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you!
Related Articles
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - September 13, 2016
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - September 6, 2016
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - September 20, 2016
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - September 27, 2016
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - Oct. 4, 2016
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - August 30, 2016
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - August 23
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - July 26, 2016
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - August 2
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - August 9
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - August 16 2016
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - October 11, 2016
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - October 18, 2016
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - Dec. 13, 2016
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - Dec. 6, 2016
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - Dec. 20, 2016
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - Dec. 27
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - Jan. 3, 2017
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - Nov. 29, 2016
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - Nov. 22, 2016
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - October 25, 2016
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - November 1, 2016
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - Nov. 8, 2016
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - November 15, 2016
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - Jan. 10, 2017
Follow us on Pinterest Google + Facebook Twitter See It Read It