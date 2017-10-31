Motorbike Rampage Ends in Pedestrian Injury, Drug Bust in Providence

One of the latest episodes of motorbikes, dirt bikes, and ATVs terrorizing the City of Providence resulted in a pedestrian injury - and drug bust -- on Saturday, according to a police report obtained by GoLocalProv.

While it is Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza's policy that police cannot chase the vehicles -- despite dirt bikes and ATVs being illegal on city streets -- a policewoman interceded following reports of nearly 100 bikers taking over the city saw drivers taking up both lanes of traffic downtown on Saturday afternoon.

GoLocal obtained video footage recently of bikers riding the prohibited vehicles in large groups -- some pulling dangerous stunts -- over the summer; however, the issue continues to persist.

Police on Incident

The following redacted report was provided by the Providence Police Department.

"On 10/28/2017 at approximately 2106 hours, Car-282 Ptlw. Bustamante was on routine patrol traveling inbound on Empire Street when a large group of dirt bikes and motorcycles driving at a high rate of speed from Broad Street turning left onto Empire. It should be noted that multiple calls were placed to dispatch stating that a group of 100 motorcycles and dirt bikes are racing around the city, weaving in and out of traffic, driving left of center, and not stopping at red lights.

The group of motorcycles and dirt bikes that Ptlw. Bustamante observed were occupying both north and southbound lanes on Empire Street. Ptlw. Bustamante at this time activated her overhead lights in her marked police cruiser in an attempt to stop several of the motorcycles driving in the southbound lane of travel. They proceeded to weave in and out of traffic and drove around the police marked cruiser heading inbound on Empire Street. Police observed a yellow Honda bearing MA registration [redacted] drive at a high rate of speed after Ptlw. Bustamante turned the vehicle around and attempted to again signal for the motorist to stop.

It is at this time that police observed the motorcycle cross the intersection of Empire and Washington Streets without stopping for the traffic light which was red. After the police observed the yellow Honda cross the intersection it then mounted the curbing onto the sidewalk. The yellow Honda motorcycle then struck a pedestrian identified as [redacted] who was on a sidewalk at the intersection of Empire and Washington. [Redacted] stated that the motorcycle [struck] his right arm and leg. [Redacted] stated that he then pushed the motorcycle away from his body.

The motorcycle moved a couple feet forward and struck the side of a building. Ptlw. Bustamante then observed the subject try to start his motorcycle in attempts to flee the scene. Ptlw. Bustamante was able to grab ahold of the subject and threw him onto the ground. Ptlw. Bustamante used loud verbal commands to instruct the subject to plan his hands behind his back to which he complied.

The motorcyclist was identified as Lloyd Christie. Christie was placed into handcuffs and searched for weapons. During the search police found Christie to be in possession of suspected marijuana."

Christie was charged on reckless driving, red light violation, and possession of 1 ounce of marijuana.

