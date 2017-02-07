Diossa Honors Central Falls Police Officers for Saving 7 From Burning Building

Central Falls Mayor James Diossa honored Central Falls Police Department’s Officer Yomaira Rodriguez, Officer Bari Cameron, and Sergeant Derrick Levasseur for saving seven lives from a burning home.

“Growing up my superheroes were batman and superman. But today, not only as a Mayor but as a resident, the police and fire departments are my heroes; heroes because of their willingness to put their lives on the line for all of us,” said Diossa.

The officers were also acknowledged with citations from Governor Raymond’s Office, Congressman Cicilline’s Office, House of Representatives, the Rhode Island Senate, and the Central Falls City Council.

The Fire

Officer Rodriguez spotted the blaze while on patrol in the early hours of Saturday January 28. Sergeant Derrick Levasseur and Officer Bari Cameron quickly arrived on the scene and the three entered the burning home. Levasseur and Cameron evacuated a family of three on the first floor while Rodriguez saved another four from the second floor.

The Central Falls Police Department is currently investigating the incident as surveillance video from across the street has determined that an arsonist was responsible.

