Diossa Gives Exclusive $25,000 Contract to Esserman’s Firm

Former Providence and New Haven Police Chief Dean Esserman has now landed a sole source contract from Central Falls’ Mayor James Diossa’s Administration. The city did not issue a request for proposals (RFP).

Esserman was forced to resign as Police Chief in Providence after GoLocalProv unveiled that Esserman hosted a party at his home for children who were consuming alcohol and drugs.

After his stint in Providence, he was hired as Police Chief in New Haven, but was later forced to resign after a series of incidents in that city.

Esserman today works for the firm The Police Foundation and the contract was awarded to that firm and not Esserman individually.

“The mission of the Police Foundation is to advance policing through innovation and science. It was established in 1970 by a grant from the Ford Foundation, and its work over almost five decades has proven to be a catalyst for significant changes in policing over the years,” says the company’s website.”

In 2012, retired chief of police of the Redlands (CA) Police Department, Jim Bueermann, took over as the head of the Police Foundation.

