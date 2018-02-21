Diossa Gives Exclusive $25,000 Contract to Esserman’s Firm
Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Esserman was forced to resign as Police Chief in Providence after GoLocalProv unveiled that Esserman hosted a party at his home for children who were consuming alcohol and drugs.
After his stint in Providence, he was hired as Police Chief in New Haven, but was later forced to resign after a series of incidents in that city.
Esserman today works for the firm The Police Foundation and the contract was awarded to that firm and not Esserman individually.
“The mission of the Police Foundation is to advance policing through innovation and science. It was established in 1970 by a grant from the Ford Foundation, and its work over almost five decades has proven to be a catalyst for significant changes in policing over the years,” says the company’s website.”
In 2012, retired chief of police of the Redlands (CA) Police Department, Jim Bueermann, took over as the head of the Police Foundation.
Below are just some of the controversies (certainly not all) that at the center, former Providence Police Chief, now New Haven Chief Dean Esserman, has been involved.
#1
Is Time Running Out for Esserman?
February 7, 2011
Providence Police Chief Dean Esserman is on the outs with Mayor Angel Taveras after an incident over the weekend. Is the “best police chief in America” about to be unemployed? Last Friday, Esserman got into a verbal altercation with a subordinate officer in Bristol.
#2
EXCLUSIVE: New Accusations of Misbehavior Against Esserman
February 8, 2011
Pressure is mounting for Providence Police Chief Dean Esserman to leave amid accusations of previous misconduct. Esserman was suspended for one day by Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare after shouting at a sergeant the previous Friday for coughing during remarks Esserman made at a training event. Sources tell GoLocalProv that the incident, far from being an isolated case, is typical for Esserman.
#3
April 13, 2011
Police Chief Dean Esserman is staying on under Mayor Angel Taveras. The announcement was made Tuesday at a City Hall press conference where Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare unveiled his findings after a four-month review of the Police Department. Pare praised Esserman for reforming a department that had been plagued with politics, implementing community policing, and bringing $25 million in federal funds to the city.
#4
Is Esserman Worth Over $200,000 a Year?
April 18, 2011
Providence Police Chief Col. Dean Esserman no longer has a contract with the city, but he has retained the majority of perks that came with his original agreement, GoLocalProv has learned. His base salary will remain $168,000, which doesn’t include a longevity bonus for having worked in the city for more than seven years. Last year, his $11,757 bonus plus additional end-of-year payments made the Chief the highest paid employee in the city at $194,715.63.
Exclusive: Underage Drinkers at Chief Esserman’s Home
Saturday, June 11, 2011
Providence Police Chief Col. Dean Esserman stood on his front lawn and watched underage drinkers—carrying beer cans and cases of beer—leave his East Side home late Friday evening following a graduation party.
Over the course of two hours, GoLocalProv viewed dozens of young people partying on Esserman’s property (which was decorated with balloons on the front lawn) and on the street near the home—a possible violation of the state’s “social host” law.
Shortly after 11:00 pm, young people were watched fleeing the party, some in vehicles and many on foot. At that point, Chief Esserman, dressed in citizen attire, appeared on the front lawn and watched as droves of young people scrambled to jump in cars or walk away from the party.
One group of at least eight males was viewed carrying a case of beer down the street as they talked about what had just occurred. They did not appear to be happy with having to leave the party. Their conversation suggested an argument took place between the boys and the Police Chief.
“I don’t care who he is,” a member of the group was overheard saying. “I know who you are. You’re the Chief of Police.”
#5
Esserman Fallout: Providence Council Reacts
June 13, 2011
As Providence Police Chief Dean Esserman waits to see if the city and Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare will take action following a weekend party that included underage drinking at his East Side home, members of the Providence City Council are divided as to where they stand on the story—and some are calling for more questions to be answered.
#6
June 23, 2011
Reaction to the departure of [Providence] Police Chief Dean Esserman yesterday ranged from relief to regret as city officials reflected on the tenure of a chief brought in to clean up a corrupt department—but ended up leaving a trail of new controversy in his wake. The latest flap was over an underage drinking party at his home, first reported by GoLocalProv. After the report, Esserman made the rounds of media interviews, defending his actions in the incident and giving every indication that he wasn’t about to go anywhere—even as the Public Safety Commissioner said he was conducting an investigation of his own.
#7
Dean Esserman and GoLocalProv - A Timeline
June 23, 2011
GoLocalProv has closely covered Providence Police Chief Dean Esserman over the course of the past year since its launch. We have traced his involvement in a number of questions about spending in the department to a string of scandals and controversies, culminating in the underage drinking party at his house—a story that GoLocalProv broke. Esserman yesterday said the controversy surrounding the story became such a distraction that he felt he needed to resign.
#8
Providence, Dean Esserman & RISD Named in Police Victim’s $7 Million Suit
December 5, 2012
The Cape Verdean man who was seen on video being beaten with a flashlight by a Providence Police Officer claims he was "unlawfully arrested, harassed, assaulted, battered, humiliated and maliciously prosecuted,” in civil suit filed against more than a dozen defendants, including the city of Providence, former Police Chief Dean Esserman and the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD).
#9
Former Providence Police Chief Dean Esserman Threatened to Shut Down Army-Yale Football Game
December 12, 2014
Dean Esserman, former Providence Police Chief and present New Haven Police Chief, threatened to “shut down the whole (Army-Yale football) game” after an usher had asked Esserman for a ticket and a supervisor had refused to “remove” the usher from the Yale Bowl. Esserman was forced to resign as the Police Chief of Providence after GoLocalProv investigation uncovered that he had allowed his high school aged daughter and more than 100 friends have a drug and alcohol party at his home under his supervision.
#10
Former Providence Police Chief Esserman Gets No-Confidence Vote in New Haven
June 23, 2016
Former Providence Police Chief Dean Esserman was voted to move forward with a no-confidence vote by the New Haven Police Union this month, where he has been Chief since 2011.
According to the New Haven Register, Juliemar Ortiz reported:
Union President Craig C. Miller said officers have issues with the way Esserman runs the department, citing his alleged bad temper and intimidation.
#11
Esserman Placed on Leave in New Haven After Reports of Berating Waitress
July 26, 2016
Former Providence Police Chief Dean Esserman is taking a leave of absence as Police Chief in New Haven. Esserman, who got a no-confidence vote by the New Haven Police Union earlier in July, was under scrutiny by New Haven Mayor Toni Harp after reports he publicly berated a waitress in town over the weekend.
#12
Esserman’s Spiral - Now On Sick Leave in New Haven
August 16, 2016
Dean Esserman’s downward spiral continues. The Police Chief in New Haven is now going out on “sick leave” and it seems unlikely that the former Providence Police Chief, and now New Haven Police Chief will ever return to his post.
