Diocese Fights to Quash Subpoena for St. Joseph Pension Fund, Wistow Fires Back

The legal fight is on. The special investigator in the St. Joseph pension fund collapse Max Wistow has issued a subpoena requesting literally thousands of pages of documents from the Diocese of Providence and Bishop Thomas Tobin, The Diocese's lawyers are balking. While approximately 2,800 pensioners are threatened with massive cuts to their payments, the Diocese of Providence is working to delay and block the release of critical documents now being requested by the receiver.

On Tuesday, Wistow filed a 16-page motion with nearly 100 pages of supporting documents to Superior Court Judge Brian Stern asking the court to order the “Roman Catholic Bishop of Providence to be compelled” to respond to the subpoena.

Wistow argues in his motion that Tobin told the Diocese’s newspaper, The RI Catholic, that that he was praying for the “very dedicated and faithful employees” of St. Joseph and that “The important thing now is to try to figure out what happened and also to see if anything can be done to rescue the pension fund, even to some degree.”

The receiver for the pension fund, Stephen Del Sesto told GoLocal in a phone interview Tuesday night, “The subpoena (to the Diocese) was issued as we need to understand what happened. The Diocese has numerous documents that are critical.”

“‘No’ is not a good answer. We are trying to investigate what happened and those document could be critical. The pension holders deserve transparency,” added Del Sesto.

Recently, in a sharply worded letter from Tobin’s lawyer Eugene Bernardo, II to Chris Callaci, general counsel to the United Nurses and Allied Professional (UNAP), the Diocese claimed they had no responsibility for the pension fund. The Bernardo letter chided UNAP for comments that the union had made about the case to GoLocal and other news outlets.

Wistow points out that in the letter the Diocese denies that it “took the money from SJHSRI pension fund, used to for other purposes, and left it insolvent.”

While the Diocese has known the pension fund was in receivership since mid-August — more than three months ago — the Diocese has failed to produce any documents pursuant to the subpoena.

The Diocese underfunded the pension fund for years. As a GoLocal investigation found, “The St. Joseph pension fund was in a dire financial situation going back as early as 2007, according to actuarial documents secured by GoLocal.

Moreover, each of the three organizations that controlled the hospital over the decade ignored directives from the actuarial as to the amount needed for contributions to properly fund the pension fund.

In 2014, during the sale of St. Joseph to CharterCARE, the actuarial identified that the contribution needed to "reach 100% funding level projected to the end of the plan year” was $29,573,536, but CharterCARE's contribution was just $14 million.

“But, clearly a hospital like St. Joseph that was dealing with financial distress - you clearly know that if not funded properly, the retirees would be impacted adversely,” said Stephen Del Sesto, the receiver for the pension fund.

In the records secured by GoLocal, the Diocese was shown to have failed to make payments in 2007 to 2009, then Roger Williams Medical Center made a payment of $1.5 million in 2010, but failed to make another payment.

CharterCARE made the one payment in 2014 and then the fund was orphaned and in August of 2017 filed for receivership.

The first sale of St. Joseph to Roger Williams Medical Center began with negotiations in 2007 and was finalized in2010, Tobin was the chair of the board of St. Joseph or served on the board during this period.

Tobin and Kilmartin Both Trying to Block Investigation

As GoLocal reported on Monday that court documents show that Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Kilmartin is trying to limit the scope of a subpoena to his office regarding the St. Joseph pension fund collapse.

Wistow's subpoena requests all documents tied to Kilmartin's office's approval of the merger of CharterCare and Prospect of California. Just three years after Kilmartin signed off on the merger, the pension fund of St. Joseph employees was bust.

The law is very specific to the responsibilities of Kilmartin and his office, stating, “The department of attorney general [is] to preserve and protect public and charitable assets in reviewing both hospital conversions which involve for-profit corporations and hospital conversions which include only not-for-profit corporations.”

In a motion filed in Superior Court last Thursday, Kilmartin claimed the subpoena requested too many documents and that many of the documents requested were “privileged.” Tobin's lawyers are also claiming that some of the documents requested by Wistow's subpoena are "privileged."

Specifically, in the Attorney General’s motion, he claims that “documents such as attorney notes, communication between staff and drafts,” are privileged. Included, he claims are communications with experts used in the review are also privileged other than final reports.

Wistow is disputing Kilmartin's claims. “Undoubtedly the Attorney General knew the subpoena was coming for months, based on his own statement to the press beginning in August, defining his handling of the pension liabilities and his statement that was carefully ‘monitoring’ this receivership,” wrote Wistow.

Related Slideshow: 10 Things to Know About One of Biggest Pension Failures in RI - St. Joseph Bankruptcy

Prev Next Biggest Pension Failure Ever in Rhode Island? There is not a record book, but according to a number of top bankruptcy attorneys, the failure of the St. Joseph Health Services Pension Fund impacts the most individuals and the adverse financial impact will be the highest percentage impact to the retirees' monthly payments in Rhode Island history. In Central Falls, by 2014 then-Governor Lincoln Chafee signed legislation that upped police and fire beneficiaries to 75 percent of their benefits. The cost of the legislation — post-Central Falls bankruptcy — was $4.8 million. Prev Next Kilmartin’s Role in the Hospital Conversion Act Attorney General Peter Kilmartin won’t answer questions about his role in the approval of the Hospital Conversion of St. Joseph Health Services to CharterCare. GoLocal has repeatedly reached out to Kilmartin to answer questions, without response. As part of the review of the deal, Kilmartin, as Attorney General, had the responsibility to review and approve the financial viability of the transaction. The Hospital Conversion law is very specific to the responsibilities of Kilmartin and his office. "The department of attorney general [is] to preserve and protect public and charitable assets in reviewing both hospital conversions which involve for-profit corporations and hospital conversions which include only not-for-profit corporations.” Prev Next Number Impacted The bankruptcy of St. Joseph Health Services pension fund will impact between 3,600 and 3,800 existing or future pensioners — and the loss of pension payments may be 40 percent, according to court-appointed receiver Steven Del Sesto, a partner at Donoghue Barrett & Singal. However, Del Sesto said the plan for winding down the pension fund is only in the preliminary phase. Prev Next How Many Are Presently Receiving Benefits According to the receiver, attorney Stephen Del Sesto, there are 1382 active/vested who have reached retirement date; 639 active/vested who reached early retirement, for a total of 2,021. On average, retirees are receiving just $425 between the two classes. The retirees are facing a 40 percent reduction — thus, the average retiree would receive just $255 per month. Prev Next Kilmartin Called the Plan "Best Interest of...Employees" At the time of the agreement in 2014, Kilmartin said, “The transacting parties have worked diligently to provide regulators with the necessary documentation and information throughout this review process to make this decision, a decision I believe is in the best interest of Rhode Island’s healthcare marketplace, the community, the employees, and most importantly, the patients.” Kilmartin said in his statement, “Conducting a hospital conversion review requires the commitment of a substantial amount of resources for the Office of Attorney General. I commend my staff for the time and careful consideration put into this review process.” Kilmartin's office has refused to respond to questions from GoLocal regarding the collapse of the fund. Prev Next How Much Will the Receiver be Paid? Stephen Del Sesto, the receiver for the St. Joseph Health Services Pension Fund, said he will be paid $375.00 per hour -- which is more than the average retiree will receive per month after the 40 percent cut in benefits. “My fees will not be paid from the plan assets,” said Del Sesto in an email to GoLocal. Prev Next Role of the Diocese of Providence According to to the document filed with the court seeking bankruptcy protection, the fund or petitioner “has been affiliated with the Catholic Church — “as an affiliate of the Catholic Church, the Plan Qualified as a 'church plan,' which is exempt from the provisions of the Employment Retirement Income Securities Act of 1974 (ERISA) governing defined benefit pension plans.” And, as a “church plan” the fund and the Diocese were not required to make a minimum contribution to the Plan, or “make pension insurance payments to the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp." Prev Next Will the Receiver Seek a New Actuarial and an Independent Audit? Stephen Del Sesto, the receiver, said he does not know yet if he will seek an independent actuarial and call for a forensic audit. He is less than a week in his role and told GoLocal that he would need the court's approval to move forward with both steps. Prev Next Big Date The big date for this case is October 11 -- at that time the receiver Stephen Del Sesto will present the full plan of action. Payment levels and payment dates will continue at present level, "nothing will change until October 11," said Del Sesto. Prev Next Big Question The biggest question swirling over the sale of St. Joseph's to CharterCARE and the bankruptcy is how could Attorney General Peter Kilmartin approve the sale with the only condition relating to the pension fund was a one-time $14 million payment in 2014 as part of the approval process -- and then just three years later -- the fund collapses. The present fund has a balance of approximately $85 million. According to court documents filled as part of the bankruptcy petition, the actuarial claims the fund has a shortfall of $43 million. Prev





































