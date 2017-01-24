Welcome! Login | Register
 

Chafee Created Twice as Many RI Jobs in His Last 2 Years Than Raimondo in Her First 2 Years—Chafee Created Twice as Many RI Jobs in…

NEW: DePetro Announces Return to Rhode Island Radio—NEW: DePetro Announces Return to Radio

Anti-Panhandling Ordinance Moves Forward in Cranston, Despite Opposition—Anti-Panhandling Ordinance Moves Forward in Cranston, Despite Opposition

Viola Davis Nominated for Academy Award - See Rest of Nominatons—Viola Davis Nominated for Academy Award - See…

Riley: President Trump Helps Magaziner to First Positive Annual Return—Riley: President Trump Helps Magaziner to First Positive…

Gallison to Serve 2 Years Minimum in Federal Prison - Pleads Guilty to Fraud, Identity Theft, More—Gallison to Serve 2 Years Minimum in Federal…

Horowitz: “Facts are Stubborn Things”—Horowitz: “Facts are Stubborn Things”

Jencunas: 2017 Will Look Like 1969—Jencunas: 2017 Will Look Like 1969

Organize + Energize: Is Your Nightstand Giving you Nightmares?—Organize + Energize: Is Your Nightstand Giving you…

HousingWorks RI at Roger Williams Names Bourne Research & Policy Director—HousingWorks RI at Roger Williams Names Bourne Research…

 
 

NEW: DePetro Announces Return to Rhode Island Radio

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

GoLocalProv News Team

 

Former WPRO talk show host John DePetro has announced Tuesday that he will be "returning to radio" -- with an afternoon show on 1540 AM WADK.

DePetro announced that he was leaving WPRO on December 24, when union-backed advocacy group "For Our Daughters" claimed victory

He made the WADK announcement on his website on Tuesday, January 24, which included a "Wolf of Wall Street" spoof video. 

See More Details Below Clip

DePetro's Announcement 

I proudly announce I return to the Rhode Island airwaves starting Wednesday, January 25, 2017,  taking your phone calls weekdays live from 1:00-5:00 p.m. on 1540 AM WADK. Together, we will make Rhode Island afternoon radio great again. The John DePetro Show will be broadcasting from the right side of the issues, on the right side of the dial at 1540 AM.

I am also pleased to announce I am now the exclusive owner of the John DePetro Show, which gives me full ownership of the content of the show and the freedom in the future to syndicate my popular, highly-rated, entertaining program. My listeners should get ready for the most entertaining radio I have ever done, and I will continue to tell  it like it is. As a genius once told me, "content is King." The John DePetro Show will be totally unstoppable, protected by God."

On Saturdays, 1540 AM WADK will broadcast a 2 hour John DePetro Show Week in Review. Listeners can now enjoy 42 hours a week of the John DePetro radio show, on 1540 AM  WADK, and WADK.com. There will be a live link to the show on http://www.depetro.com, and the show never ends on Twitter. 

I look forward to speaking to all the people of our state, and the various callers, including Ann from Cranston, Raymond the illegal and Henry B. Chafee. The John DePetro Show will always be "up down, always round , you know that." 
 

 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 
Delivered Free Every
Day to Your Inbox

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

X

 
:!