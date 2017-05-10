Cranston’s Provisional Staffing Solutions, Justice Dept. Reach Settlement in Discrimination Claim
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Provisional must pay a civil penalty of $16,290 to the United States, post notices informing workers about their rights under the Immigration and Nationality Act’s (INA) anti discrimination provision, train their human resources personnel and be subject to departmental monitoring and reporting requirements.
“The Justice Department cautions employers not to erect discriminatory barriers to employment. Companies large and small must ensure that their Form I-9 practices comply with federal law. We appreciate Provisional’s cooperation with the Department to address this issue,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Tom Wheeler of the Civil Rights Division.
Investigation Findings
The department’s investigation concluded that Provisional routinely requested that non-U.S. citizens present specific identity documents to prove their work authorization, such as a Permanent Resident Card (PRC), while not requesting a specific identity document from U.S. citizens. Lawful permanents residents and other work-authorized non-U.S. citizens often have the same identity and work authorization documents available to them as U.S. citizens, and may choose from among the acceptable documents to prove they are authorized to work.
The anti discrimination provision of the INA prohibits employers from subjecting employees to unnecessary documentary demands based on the employees’ citizenship or national origin.
