Cranston Police Seek Public’s Help in Search of Missing Elderly Woman

The Cranston Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing Cranston woman.

Sharon Garber, 74, of West Blue Ridge Road, Cranston was discovered missing at approximately 9 a.m. on Sunday, January 7.

The exact time of her disappearance is unknown.

Garber is described as a Caucasian female, approximately 5’4”, 125 lbs., shoulder length brown hair, and brown eyes.

A clothing description is unknown at this time.

A Code Red phone notification to over 26,000 people has been sent out and the information has been posted on social media.

The Cranston Police have been searching the immediate area for Garber and will continue to expand and conduct an exhaustive search of the area for her. Anyone seeing Garber or having information as to her whereabouts should contact the Cranston Police Department at 401-942-2211 immediately.

