Cranston Man Indicted, Arrested on Federal Firearms & Drug Trafficking Charges

A Cranston man was indicted and arrested on federal firearms and drug trafficking charges on Tuesday by federal authorities.

Derek Plomaritis, 26 was ordered detained following his arraignment in U.S. District Court on a 5-count federal indictment that charges him with making false statements to licensed firearms dealers and on Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) forms when purchasing a total of four firearms; being in possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes; being in possession of a firearm while being an unlawful user of a controlled substance; and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

The Incident

During the November 2016 purchase of a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and a 7.62 mm semi-automatic pistol from a federally licensed firearms dealer, and the January 2017 acquisition of a Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol and a Beretta 9mm semi-automatic pistol from a second licensed firearms dealer, it is alleged that Plomaritis falsely answered a question on ATF forms about unlawful use of marijuana, narcotics or any other controlled substance.

According to information presented to the court, on June 6, 2017, an ATF agent contacted Plomaritis to meet and discuss his purchase of the firearms. Plomaritis agreed to meet at the ATF office to speak with the agent, and said that he was on his way. He failed to appear. Rather, a Cranston Police detective assisting ATF with the investigation observed Plomaritis leaving the area of his residence, speeding and running stop signs in a Mercedes.

A short time later, Plomaritis was seen by the same detective on a motorbike, speeding and running stop signs before returning to the driveway of his residence. The detective followed behind and identified himself in the driveway of Plomaritis’ residence. Plomaritis tried to leave on the motorbike, but was blocked by the detective.

The detective allegedly detected an odor of marijuana on and around Plomaritis. It is alleged that the detective discovered marijuana and one of the firearms purchased by Plomaritis inside a backpack carried by Plomaritis. The detective also smelled marijuana coming from the residence and observed from the basement window of the residence, a marijuana grow.

A search of Plomaritis’ residence with Plomaritis’ consent allegedly resulted in the seizure of 13 adult marijuana plants, 24 seedlings, and more than 700 grams of marijuana in plastic bags stashed in attic space above a hallway closet.

The three other firearms purchased by Plomaritis, along with approximately 11 magazines and a substantial amount of ammunition, were also seized from the residence. One of the two loaded firearms found inside the residence was found on a dining room chair feet away from a child’s high chair.

