Coming Monday - INVESTIGATION: The Real Cost of the St. Joseph Pension Fund Collapse

COMING MONDAY: An ongoing GoLocal investigation into the largest pension failure in Rhode Island State history takes a dramatic turn.

When the St. Joseph Health Services pension fund was thrust into receivership in August of this year, about 2,800 members of the pension plan were faced with a reported $40 million pension fund shortfall and were looking at a proposed 40 percent cuts to their retirement benefits.

Monday, GoLocal will report on a new set of numbers — numbers that dramatically change the impact of the pension failure and the ongoing effort to recover funds for the pension plan members.

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.